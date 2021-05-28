Tuesday marks the 225th anniversary of the founding of the State of Tennessee. The local celebration will be on the grounds of the Dickson-Williams Mansion, 108 N. Irish St.
Several organizations will have information and sales tables set up to greet guests at 5 p.m. These include The Sons of the American Revolution, The Tennessee Society Children of the Revolution, The Andrew Johnson National Historic Site, the Greene County Genealogical Society, and the Greene County Heritage Trust.
The program will start at 6 p.m. It will feature special guests and music by the Watauga Valley Fife & Drums. The Tennessee State SAR color guard will present the colors. Following the program, a special “Tennessee” birthday cake will be served with John Sevier’s favorite lemonade. The public is invited and asked to bring their own lawn chairs.