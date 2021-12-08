More than nine out of 10 Tennessee drivers and passengers use seat belts when they are on the road, according to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.
The THSO on Wednesday announced the results from its annual roadside observational survey to determine the state’s average seat belt usage rate.
The survey returned a statewide usage rate of 90.12%, a THSO news release said.
Tennessee did not conduct a statewide survey in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the 2021 usage rate decreased about 1.6% compared to Tennessee’s 2019 survey result of 91.75%, the 2021 rate reflects Tennessee’s third-highest annual seat belt usage rate since figures began to be compiled in 1986.
“We know seat belts save lives,” THSO Director Buddy Lewis said in the release.
Lewis said the purpose of the annual survey “is to help the THSO and traffic safety partners identify the demographics and areas of the state most in need of education and outreach to increase seat belt usage. Our goal is to reach as many drivers as possible to help reduce traffic injuries and fatalities across Tennessee.”
Highlights from Tennessee’s 2021 seat belt survey include:
- Research data was collected at 190 pre-identified roadway locations across Tennessee.
- Researchers observed more than 29,000 vehicle occupants.
- Vehicles observed included passenger cars, pickup trucks, vans and sport utility vehicles.
- Pickup trucks displayed the lowest usage rate, at 83.3%.
- Overall, female occupants displayed a higher seat belt usage rate, at 94.5%, compared to men, at 87.3%.
Data was collected through an annual roadside observational survey conducted during the spring of 2021 by the University of Tennessee’s Center for Transportation Research in accordance with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Uniform Criteria for State Observational Surveys of Seat Belt Use.
The statewide observational survey of seat belt use has been held at least once per year since 1986, with an initial seat belt usage rate of only 26%. For comparative purposes, the seat belt usage rate for 2000 was 58.98%, and the figure for 2010 was 87.14%.