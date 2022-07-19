Status Conference For Juvenile In Murder Case Continued By Ken Little Staff Writer Jul 19, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Juvenile Court status conference Tuesday for the defendant in the April 24 homicides of a woman and child on an Old Snapps Ferry Road property was continued.No new date has been set, District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong said.The 16-year-old remains held in a juvenile detention facility pending a Juvenile Court transfer hearing scheduled for Aug. 23.The teenager is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 59-year-old Sherry Cole and her 7-year-old grandson, Jessie Allen.Armstrong’s office has filed a notice of intent to transfer the case from Juvenile Court to a Greene County Criminal Court venue and seek prosecution of the 16-year-old as an adult.Authorities have said the teenager told investigators he planned the crimes in advance.Greene County 911 Dispatch received the first call in relation to the crime late on the night of April 24.According to case filings, Cole and the 7-year-old were found deceased by sheriff’s deputies who arrived early on April 25 at the 7140 Old Snapps Ferry Road property where the victims lived.Cole and the boy had apparent head trauma injuries.The 16-year-old “admitted to hitting the victim(s) in the head multiple times with a hammer,” sheriff’s Detective Capt. Jeff Davis wrote in a petition statement.The defendant “stated he began planning to kill the victims earlier the same afternoon. This act was premeditated and intentional,” Davis wrote.The defendant was sitting in a truck on the property with a witness, a deputy who arrived about 12:05 a.m. on April 25 wrote in a homicide report narrative.Two deputies went to the rear of the house “and witnessed two deceased bodies” later identified as Cole and Jessie Allen.A public defender was appointed to represent the 16-year-old. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Juvenile Court Dan E. Armstrong Sherry Cole Law Criminal Law Defendant Homicide Deputy Teenager Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown' Postal Service To Host Job Fair In Greeneville Thursday 3 Candidates Running For Greeneville Mayor's Seat Home Improvement Warehouse Selling Building, Giving Away Surplus Inventory 3 Candidates Running For City School Board Seat