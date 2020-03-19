The start of the 2020 Step It Up walking challenge has been postponed due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Get Healthy Greene decided to postpone the six-week team walking challenge until later this year.
Registration is still continuing for the event on Get Healthy Greene's Facebook page. Once a new start date is determined it will be shared through media and the Facebook page, according to an announcement on that page.
"In the meantime, we remind you that fresh air and moving/being active with your family (while practicing social distancing) is not only encouraged, but also good for the body and soul. Thank you and please stay safe out there," the group said.