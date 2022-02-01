Stephen Hixson Sworn In As GPD Assistant Chief

Stephen Hixson was sworn in Tuesday morning as assistant chief of the Greeneville Police Department.
Hixson, 50, is a 24-year veteran of the Greeneville Police Department. He served as administrative captain prior to his appointment Tuesday.
Hixson fills a vacancy left in December when previous Assistant Chief Mike Crum left the police department.
Hixson’s experience and familiarity with departmental operations led to his appointment by police Chief Tim Ward and City Administrator Todd Smith.
“He was the most qualified choice,” Ward said Tuesday.
Hixson’s experience includes being a member of the Greeneville/Greene County SWAT Team for 18 years.
Hixson was sworn in by General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr.