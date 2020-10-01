Mark Stevans has been selected as one of 40 professionals to be part of the 2020-21 Appalachian Leadership Institute class.
Stevans, director of special projects for the First Tennessee Development District, has been named a 2020-2021 Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellow by the Appalachian Regional Commission, according to a release from the development district.
As a fellow, Stevans will participate in the Appalachian Leadership Institute's nine-month series of online skill-building seminars featuring regional experts, peer-to-peer learning, and case study analysis from mid-October through July 2021, the release stated.
“Mark’s inclusion will be a benefit to not only the Leadership Institute and the Appalachian Regional Commission, but to the First Tennessee Development District, and our entire region as well,” said Chris Craig, executive director of the First Tennessee Development District. Greene County is one of the Northeast Tennessee counties served by the district.
Stevans was selected via a competitive application process. The Appalachian Regional Commission received over 100 applications for the 2020-2021 Appalachian Leadership Institute class. Stevans will join professionals from 13 states from New York to Mississippi in the institute.
“Congratulations to the new class of Appalachian Leadership Institute Fellows. The skills development and network-building opportunities offered by this program have proven to be valuable, and this past year has shown that effective local leadership is essential,” said ARC Federal Co-Chairman Tim Thomas. “This program has adjusted well to the present circumstance and offers a unique opportunity to learn first-hand from those who have provided leadership for their communities through difficult circumstances."
The Appalachian Leadership Institute's regional leadership training program was developed by the Appalachian Regional Commission in partnership with the University of Tennessee at Knoxville, The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy, Tuskegee University and Collective Impact.
Topics to be addressed in the institute include:
- designing effective economic development project proposals,
- integrating community assets into long-lasting economic development strategies,
- identifying resources available to spur economic development,
- locating and accessing investment capital from a variety of public and private sources,
- preparing competitive applications for public grant opportunities, and
- using expanded leadership skills to create strong coalitions.
Upon completion of the program, Stevans will become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Network, a peer-to-peer working group committed to Appalachia’s future.