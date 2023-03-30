Change is afoot in the Greeneville Police Department. City Administrator Todd Smith this week outlined modifications in the department's command structure moving forward.
Police Chief Tim Ward will retire Saturday from the police department after 33 years of service.
Assistant police Chief Stephen Hixson remains on paid medical leave from the department. Hixson was indicted earlier this month by a Greene County Grand Jury on a misdemeanor domestic assault charge and will remain away from the department pending a May 12 court appearance.
A grand jury presentment states Hixson committed the offense “by recklessly causing bodily injury” on Dec. 10, 2022, to his stepdaughter, at the Sunnyside Ridge Drive home where both were living at the time.
Hixson maintains his innocence.
“With the true bill issued by the grand jury, the Greeneville Police Department will be conducting an internal affairs investigation related to the allegations with Assistant Chief Hixson. The results of the investigation will determine next steps,” Smith wrote in an email response to questions.
Detective Capt. Steve Spano will assume the role of interim police chief effective Saturday as a job search process begins.
“I hope to have a chief named this summer,” Smith said.
Smith said the town will be advertise for the open police chief position.
“We will consider both internal and external candidates. The Municipal Technical Advisory Services will be assisting in conducting an assessment of the finalists for the position when identified,” he said.
An acting assistant police chief in the absence of Hixson has not formally been announced.
Ward said this week there are qualified candidates within Greeneville Police Department ranks who would be appropriate choices for police chief.
In January, the town announced a shift in command structure assignments. Spano was moved to detective captain from support services duties. Tim Davis was named patrol division captain, and Kevin Gass was moved to departmental support services from patrol division captain.
“This move was made to help cross-train the captains so each officer can get a greater knowledge of the inner workings of each assignment,” Smith said at the time.