Stewart Kilgore worked tirelessly every year to ensure every needy child in Greene County had a Christmas present.
The longtime coordinator of the Shop With a Cop program passed away Tuesday. Kilgore was 74.
Kilgore was a retired detective lieutenant with the Greeneville Police Department. He was with the U.S. Marshals Service prior to his employment with Greeneville police and a Vietnam veteran, becoming a U.S. Army Ranger during his military service.
But Kilgore may be best known for his good works as the co-coordinator of the nonprofit Shop With a Cop program with his wife, Barbara Jean.
The couple worked for many years to raise funds from public and business sources, recruit volunteers and help keep Shop With a Cop a success. As many as 500 children who otherwise would not have had a Christmas gift benefitted each year from Shop With a Cop.
Shop With a Cop partners law enforcement officers serving in Greene County with disadvantaged children and their families for an all-expense-paid holiday shopping trip, held in recent years at the Greeneville Walmart.
The partnership between local law enforcement agencies helps build a bond between police and the community. The Greene County program marked its 28th year in 2021.
“We have had parents tell us that their kids hate cops. But when it is over, the kids are hugging the officer and smiling,” Kilgore said in 2019.
Kilgore typically began fundraising each spring for that year’s Shop With a Cop event, always held on the first Saturday in December. Law enforcement volunteers working with Kilgore would hold fundraisers outside Walmart several times during the year to benefit the program.
Former Greeneville police Chief Terry Cannon was Kilgore’s longtime friend.
“He really did get behind Shop With a Cop. He and his wife worked really hard on that,” Cannon said Wednesday.
Kilgore “was good at whatever endeavor he tackled,” Cannon said.
“He was a good marshal, he was a good detective and he was good with Shop With a Cop with the kids. He will be missed,” Cannon said.
Arrangements for Kilgore are by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. An obituary is in Thursday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.