Stigma stands in the way of employment, self-image and public perception of those with substance abuse disorders, members of the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition were told Thursday.
Dr. Kelly Moore, a clinical psychologist and an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology at East Tennessee State University, gave a presentation to coalition members entitled “Reducing Stigma Associated With Addiction And Criminal Involvement.”
Moore said changing attitudes and behaviors is key in helping those with substance abuse disorder, known by the acronym SUD, break down “barriers in the community.”
Moore defined types of stigma and how those perceptions might be changed.
“We have a lot of persons who are incarcerated in our country,” she said. “We know that most people will return to the community.”
In the spring of 2021, there were 1.8 million people in jails or prisons in the U.S., according to the Vera organization.
Moore said recent studies show that 58% of people in prison and 63% of people in jail recent met criteria for SUD.
“They are our neighbors and people we work with. We see a large percentage of people who are incarcerated have a substance abuse problem,” she said.
Moore spoke of the “revolving door” associated with drug abuse and incarceration as people “cycle through the system.”
Substance abuse is treatable, and 68 percent of those who have SUD achieve recovery, “but often aren’t given a fair chance in the community,” Moore said.
There are many stereotypes about substance abuse and criminal involvement, Moore said.
People with SUD can be perceived as untrustworthy and dishonest. They can be considered dangerous, violent, unpredictable and unlikely to change or lazy.
Perceptions could include the idea that people with SUD are immoral or bad people, weak-willed or lacking self control, and not intelligent, Moore said.
That could affect how individuals view themselves.
“All of these things kind of work together to marginalize these people who have these types of backgrounds,” Moore said.
Social stigmas can be enforced by some employers and some health care professionals, she said.
Employers are less likely to hire someone with a criminal record, especially racial minorities; are less likely to promote someone in recovery; and have ongoing concerns about productivity, health care usage and returning to using drugs
“People are reluctant to engage with people who have a criminal background,” Moore said.
Health care professionals may attribute physical illness to substance use or drug-seeking, and have less communication and engagement with SUD patients, Moore said.
Those with SUDs also have issues with perception.
Moore said that 59 percent of people with SUDs think “most people would not trust someone who has been in treatment for substance use.”
About 50 percent of those with SUDs think most employers won’t hire someone who has been treated for substance use even if they qualify for a job.
Of those in jail, 68 percent agree with the statement “People on the outside think criminals are bad people.”
“We see a lot of stigma and that can trickle down into what we call self-stigma,” Moore said.
Consequences of self-stigma include feelings of worthlessness and depression, “maladoptive coping,” and poor behavioral outcomes, Moore said.
Solutions include education about the “science of addiction,” including teaching others the science behind substance abuse, crime and treatment.
Those with SUDs can prevent withdrawing from society by increasing contact with the outside world, including partnering with peer specialists. It’s important for those with SUDs to feel they can be open and trust people, Moore said.
Moore urged a “multi-level approach for the justice system” for those with SUDs, including addressing issues like self-stigma, well-being, coping skills, treatment, and recovery and legal outcomes.
Moore told coalition members stigma “impacts recovery and legal outcomes, and changing our attitudes and behaviors can reduce it.”
“We all have an important role to play,” she said. “We can have a huge, huge impact on stigma.”
Moore offers stigma training. For more information, email her at mooreke2@etsu.edu.