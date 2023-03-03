Storm Rolls Through Greene County Mar 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A turbulent storm system moved through Greene County Friday afternoon. A mobile home on Kelley Gap Road in Camp Creek, near Piney Grove Road, sustained extensive damage. Sun Photo By Amy Rose Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A turbulent storm system moved through Greene County Friday afternoon, damaging some structures and causing power outages.As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, Greeneville Light & Power System reported 865 customers without power. Many were in the Camp Creek community.Damage was also reported to structures in the Chuckey-Limestone-Telford area. Numerous trees came down in the county.First responders were assessing damage from the fast-moving storm late Friday afternoon.No injuries were reported.Some areas of the county experienced little or no effect from the storm system.Greene County remained under a high wind warning until 4 a.m. Saturday.The county was placed in the “slight risk” category by the National Weather Service for isolated tornadoes as the weather system approached. No tornadoes were reported. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Meteorology Electricity Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Overturned Tractor-Trailer Forces Newport Highway Detours Traffic Must Detour Around Part Of Newport Highway Wednesday Evening Benefit Meal, Auction Set March 4 For Jeremy Cutshaw Man Allegedly Goes On Vandalism Spree In Stolen Truck Lady Devils Get Past Cocke County In OT