Hazardous conditions are possible Tuesday night through Wednesday morning in Greene County, according to the National Weather Service.
High winds, with gusts up to 70 mph, are possible in mountainous regions of East Tennessee Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.
The weather service reported the possibility of heavy rainfall Tuesday night, with isolated flooding from showers and thunderstorms moving in from the west.
Heather Sipe, director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security, said Tuesday afternoon that the storm system is forecast to produce widespread showers and possible thunderstorms in the region.
Total rainfall levels are expected to reach one-half to one inch in Greene County.
Precipitation and wind is possible Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning, with rain possible during the Wednesday morning commute, Sipe said.
No hazardous weather is forecast Wednesday through Friday, according to the weather service.
Forecasters hope weather into Wednesday won’t replicate conditions on Sunday that knocked 16 trees down and left 1,000 customers without power, according to the Greeneville Light and Power System.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 11 a.m. Wednesday, with a slight chance of showers between 11 a.m. and noon, according to the weather service. The temperature will fall to about 46 degrees by 5 p.m. Wednesday, with a wind of about 15 mph. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth- and quarter-inch is possible, with higher amounts possible from thunderstorms, according to the weather service.
The forecast low Wednesday night is 25 degrees, with winds of about 5 mph.
Thursday will be mostly sunny, with a high of about 46 degrees. The low for Thursday night is forecast to be about 30 degrees.
The high temperature Friday is forecast to be about 57 degrees, according to the weather service.
