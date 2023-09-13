Storm Clouds Gather Over Greeneville

Menacing storm clouds gathered Tuesday afternoon over Greeneville before a series of storms that produced hail, took down trees and knocked out power to more than 1,400 Greeneville Energy Authority customers in sections of the county. This view is from the Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security on CCU Boulevard.

 Greeneville/Greene County Office of Emergency Management


  

