A new stormwater drainage system is next up on the list of projects for the Depot Street revitalization project.
“Some of the new stormwater structures have been delivered and are on-site currently,” Vaughn & Melton Engagement Specialist Zack Levine said during an informational session Thursday afternoon.
The stormwater system installation will begin first on the section of Depot Street between Main and Irish streets. Crews from Summers-Taylor are staging the materials there now, and work is expected to begin soon.
As a result of the stormwater system staging and work, the section of Depot Street between Main and Irish streets is being closed to vehicle traffic after being open for the past few weeks.
The area will remain open for pedestrians.
“We are still going to maintain pedestrian traffic through that area. We will have more barricades as work progresses to make it safe for pedestrians,” Levine said. “We are still pushing to make sure people know that the businesses on Depot remain open, and we hope people go see them.”
The storm drain system will be installed three to seven feet deep in the ground below street level. Crews will have to dig trench spaces to place the large pipes into.
According to Levine, the lowest point in the project area is under the General Morgan Inn, so all of the storm drains will flow in that direction.
“The system just uses gravity. It is something that is simple, works, and has been around a long time,” Levine said.
Cranes will be used to maneuver the large heavy storm drain pipe pieces into position. Levine said that crews will start at the lowest point when installing the pipe and work their way up from there.
The portion of Depot Street between Cutler Street and Loretta Street will be closed for the next few weeks as the Greeneville Water Commission’s contractor Portland Utilities continues work in the area. The area is also serving as a staging area for materials due to it being a less heavily traveled portion of Depot Street, according to Levine.
The portion of Depot Street in front of the Federal Courthouse will be undergoing some utility work off and on over the next couple weeks, but the street will not be closed completely.
“Crews will flag people through and maintain access to the courthouse when there is work going on there, but there will not be work going on there every day. It will be intermittent,” Levine said.
RAIN DELAYS CULVERT WORK
The overwhelming amount of wet weather that Greene County has received over the past week, which caused flooding in many parts of the county, has put work on the culvert over Richland Creek behind schedule.
The crews working on the culvert, near the intersection of College and Depot streets, have been using a water pump to divert the flow of the creek around the project area as they work on the culvert, but the heavy rains overwhelmed the pump system due to the sheer volume of water running in the creek.
“The water pump does a good job in normal weather conditions, but when it rains a lot it cannot handle it, unfortunately,” Levine said.
Tony Roe, construction engineering and inspection manager of the project, said the rains delayed work on the culvert project by a week.
“The culvert work has been put about a week behind due to the rain. We were basically able to work Monday and most of Tuesday. The rain hurt us,” Roe said. “Not only is that a spring-fed creek, but it gets a lot of drainage into it when it rains, too. There has been a lot of water. My rain gauge is at three inches right now, and there is more coming.”
Crews hope to get back to working on the culvert on Monday.
Depot Street remains closed between Reeve’s Alley and the College Street intersection to vehicles and pedestrians as work on the culvert continues.
Levine also noted that he was putting together a merchant page online that will include merchants in and around Depot Street in an effort to help their businesses as construction and street closures continue.
“The goal is to get everybody through this so we can all reap the benefits together,” Levine said.