Anthony Story is the 2020 Youth of the Year at the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County.
As the new Youth of the Year, 16-year-old Story is “an extraordinary young man recognized for his leadership, service, academic excellence, and dedication to live a healthy lifestyle,” according to a release about the award from the local Boys & Girls Club.
“Anthony’s leadership as a member of the Boys & Girls Club is proof that he is a result of the organization’s mission,” said Scott Bullington, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County.
“He has demonstrated responsibility with his schoolwork and has a true willingness to serve others at the club as the first volunteer for any activity,” Bullington said. “His potential continues to shine as he continues to grow into a leader at the club.”
After receiving recognition at the local level, Story was then selected among several outstanding youth to compete against other Boys & Girls Club members via a virtual state competition for the Tennessee Youth of the Year title and scholarship prizes from Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA).
Since becoming a member, Story has participated in many ways to help the Boys & Girls Club, the release stated. He has been involved with litter pickups and Christmas caroling at nursing homes as well as assisting with afternoon snacks, taking a lead role in coordinating the Boys & Girls Club’s annual Thanksgiving meal, volunteering to work the organization’s annual Day for Kids event and aiding staff members with younger club members in program areas.
His commitment to give back to the Boys & Girls Club is evident as he is always willing to volunteer with the club’s special events such as the Bob Kesling Celebrity Golf Classic, Champions Dinner, Celebrity Auction and the Youth Football League, the release stated.
In addition to Story’s involvement at the club, he can be found helping with his younger siblings, participating in litter collections with schools clubs, participating in the e-sports club at his school and volunteering as a recreational basketball coach.
