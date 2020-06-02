A passionate but peaceful crowd turned out Monday afternoon to protest racial inequality, police brutality against African-Americans and the death of George Floyd while emphasizing the need for harmony between all people.
About 150 people waved signs and chanted slogans during the rally organized by the group Indivisible Greene County in front of the Greene County Courthouse. Among them was Yolanda Dabney and her 3-year-old grandchildren Payton and Davyd.
“I think it’s a beautiful thing. It’s not just African-Americans who came out, it’s Caucasion, Hispanic, all nationalities are out here,” Dabney said.
Dabney echoed the anti-violence message voiced by many at the rally.
“People don’t understand. This is what it’s all about,” she said as she held up the hands of her grandchildren.
“It’s all about these children. It has to start right here and it has to be peace,” Dabney said.
LaToya Hamilton had a similar viewpoint.
“We’re not saying only black lives matter, earth matters. That’s all we’re saying. We matter too,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton’s 12-year-old daughter Lexi was among many young people at the rally.
She wanted to be there “because we’re just saying that all of our lives matter.”
On May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died while being detained by Minneapolis police officers. One officer, Derek Chauvin, is now charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Floyd’s death while being restrained by Chauvin in a knee chokehold for nearly nine minutes was recorded on video and has spawned sometimes violent protests in hundreds of American cities over the last week.
“This is part of history. This affects (Lexi), too, and how all these kids are raised up in the future. Skin color doesn’t matter. We are all people,” LaToya Hamilton said.
One of the rally organizers was Art Gillen, of Indivisible Greene County. Gillen, holding up a large sign that said “Black Lives Matter,” was encouraged by the turnout.
“We’re here to talk about it and think about it,” Gillen said. “We want people to understand they have a role in equal justice for everyone.”
The Rev. Ken Saunders, rector of St. James Episcopal Church in Greeneville, was one of three people holding up a sign inscribed “Say Their Names,” with the names of dozens of African-American victims of police violence.
The rally was about “equality and human rights,” Saunders said.
“I took a baptismal vow to uphold justice and peace among all people. Love is the only way to end this systemic problem,” he said. “This isn’t against the police. This is against the actions of certain police officers.”
Lena Kendrick Dean joined Saunders and Erin Hensley Schultz in displaying the sign.
“We just want to stand in solidarity and be a voice against the systemic racism we’re seeing,” Dean said. “Our kids are here because they need to know.”
Schultz was one of the Indivisible Greene County organizers of the rally.
“This is not our show. We are trying to show support. I feel as a white woman we have talked enough,” Schultz said.
LeAndre Dabny said Greeneville holds appeal for everyone who appreciates small-town life. He was excited about the diverse turnout at the rally.
“I think it’s awesome. I love the unity and the diversity of the situation. We all got to get together and just love one another,” Dabny said. “We have to put aside who we look like and just focus on the similarities.”
Dabny, owner of Pro DJ Service in Greeneville, said achieving that goal “is a work in progress.”
“We do have some race issues here in Greeneville and over time, you have to work with it and come together in peace,” Dabny said. “There’s a lot of chaos, and that’s the only way we are going to get things done.”
Marshanna Eason and she and her nephews were at the rally “because in this world, based on the color of your skin, you are immediately judged. Justice is not served,” she said. “We are here to make a difference.”
Angela Campbell of the George Clem Multicultural Alliance said she joined the demonstration after conversations with friends in Indivisible Greene County who asked for her input on local response. Campbell said part of her answer was that it would be meaningful to see support and solidarity from her community, including white friends. Campbell said she was proud to see so many different people at the event.
“We have to take the ‘it takes a village’ mentality with any type of injustice,” said Campbell. “If you don’t speak out, you’re part of the problem.”
“It’s like a death in the family when it keeps happening,” Campbell said. “I feel defeated a lot of times with the lack of outright support from people within the realm of the problem.”
Campbell said when people who see injustice happening do not speak out, like the officers who failed to stop Chauvin from harming Floyd, it is like they “peek out the window and disapprove silently.”
Campbell added that while it is not easy to stand up to a majority, “we need everyone who knows it’s wrong to stand up. This is a problem that needs to be fixed within the realm of the problem.”
Virtually all rally participants were from Greene County. No arrests were reported. Police from several law enforcement agencies kept their distance and let the rally proceed without interference.
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt and Greeneville police Chief Tim Ward stood off to one side near the courthouse during the rally and spoke with members of the crowd. Both said participants were orderly in exercising their First Amendment rights.
“They can speak their mind here,” Ward said.
“You couldn’t ask for a better crowd right here. They are not disrespectful of us and they’re not disrespectful of anyone,” Holt said.
After the rally organized by Indivisible Greene County concluded, a large group of the demonstrators, most appearing to be in their teens or early 20s, walked up and down Main Street holding signs and chanting. This also happened without incident, besides a brief time when several lay in the street as a form of protest. Police quickly got them to move back to the sidewalk, and law enforcement then lined the sidewalk in front of the group to prevent them from entering the roadway.
Down Depot Street at the intersection with College Street, near the statue of Andrew Johnson, another group of about 20 gathered and held its own rally. Some held signs that said, “My Hometown Matters” and “Black Lives Matter, Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter.”
“It’s really in support of all lives matter, not any color, all lives matter,” Heather Sykes said. “I agree with peaceful protest. Stand up for what you believe in. There’s no need for the violence.”
Sykes said the group “just wants our voices to be heard.”
“Our hometown matters. Our stores, our businesses that everybody worked hard to build matter,” Sykes said.
Shane Henderson does not like the violence that accompanied many of the protests after George Floyd’s death.
“We don’t want rioting, we don’t want looting, we just want to be heard like everybody else,” Henderson said.
Some members of the group said they came specifically to prevent any damage to downtown Greeneville. Several were visibly armed, a couple with assault-style rifles as well as handguns.
The two groups eventually met when the protestors made their way from Main Street to the Andrew Johnson statue. The young demonstrators filled the plaza around the statue and continued chanting, with some of their “Black Lives Matter” chants met with an “All Lives Matter” response from several in the other group.
Members of both groups engaged in what appeared to be impassioned, but not heated, discussions. When most of the young demonstrators began to leave around 7:15 p.m., some remained and continued talking with members of the other group.
“Stay safe, Kevin,” a man wearing camouflage and carrying an assault rifle said to one of the departing demonstrators, a young black man.
“I will,” he answered. He returned a couple minutes later with pizza and offered a slice to anyone who wanted one.
Cicely Babb and Scott Jenkins contributed to this report