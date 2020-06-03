Phelan Story’s dependability and positive impact on young people in the community have been recognized with a national honor that will also bring a $20,000 grant for the Boys and Girls Club of Greeneville and Greene County.
Story is one of seven individuals selected nationwide for the Maytag Dependable Leader Award. Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn are among the other recipients.
The award program recognizes Boys & Girls Club employees and volunteers who have dedicated their lives to supporting young people and provides the $20,000 grant to a recipient’s local organization.
During Tuesday’s Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen, Story received a Town of Greeneville coin from Mayor W.T. Daniels.
“I am really proud of Phelan,” said Alderman Scott Bullington, who is executive director of the Boys & Girls Club. “He has made an impact on thousands of youngsters in the county.”
Following the meeting, Story said he was surprised and excited when the call came that he was selected as one of the winners of the national award.
One of the reasons for that excitement is that the presenter of the award at the Boys & Girls Club national conference was to be Denzel Washington, Story’s favorite actor. The conference was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Story said there may be some type of event later in the year if pandemic conditions improve.
Story became a member of the Boys & Girls Club staff 20 years ago and describes it as his ideal job.
“I knew I wanted to work with kids,” he said.
Over those 20 years, Story has watched the organization grow.
“I am really excited to see where it will go in the future,” he said.
NOMINATED BY PEERS
Maytag award recipients are nominated by their peers at their Boys & Girls Club, and selected through a comprehensive review process.
In his nomination of Story, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director Scott Bullington described his staff member as a person who embodies what it means to be dependable, reliable and someone others can always count on to be there.
“So even though his personal and professional responsibilities have increased over the years, his dependability and passion for the Boys & Girls Club and his family has never wavered,” Bullington wrote. “I cannot think of a more deserving individual for the Maytag Dependability Award than Phelan Story.”
Story began working as a volunteer at the Boys & Girls Club during the summer of 1999 and was hired as a part-time program staff member in December of that year.
“In the past twenty years, Phelan has faithfully served our Club and our members. He truly embodies the mission of the Boys & Girls Club,” Bullington said. “Phelan is always willing and up for any task, whether it be taking kids to the ballet or working football concessions on the weekends.”
“If there is something that needs to be handled at the club, Phelan is our go-to person,” he continued. “In his twenty years of employment it is a rarity that Phelan is not at the club working. His time and dedication to the club is unmatched. He loves the club kids, our mission, and all that it stands for.”
In 2010, Story wanted to help children in the community even further, and after much thought and prayer, he became a foster parent to four children that November. In the summer of 2014, he had an opportunity to adopt all four and did so.
At the time, Story also decided it was time to better himself so he could be there for the long term for his new family.
Since adopting his children, Story has lost 230 pounds. When his diet began he weighed 566 pounds and had been over 600 pounds at times previously.
“Adopting these children helped change his life and health motivations, giving him four more reasons to be dependable, healthy and energetic,” Bullington wrote.
In 2015, Story was promoted to the position of teen coordinator at the Boys & Girls Club. As part of this position, he was responsible for planning and delivering a broad range of programs and activities in areas that address the needs and interests of the club’s teen members.
“All club members, but especially the teens, respond well to Phelan,” Bullington stated.
Although Story has a laid-back personality, he can be firm with them to meet his expectations when needed, he added.
With staff changes at the club in February, Story has most recently been named program director, a role that he is handling with ease with his 20 years of experience at the organization, Bullington wrote.