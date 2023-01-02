Two hikers stranded overnight on a steep trail near the Horse Creek Recreation area were flown to safely Saturday morning by a Tennessee National Guard helicopter, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said in an email.
They were stranded in the Sampson Mountain Wilderness Area near the Horse Creek Recreation Area. About 5 p.m. Friday, Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call from the hikers.
Multiple agencies responded.
“I was on the first crew of four that went in to the Squibb Creek Falls (area) where they were believed to be. Due to the terrain and ice it took us around one hour and 15 minutes to reach the falls,” Holt said.
Despite warming weather Friday after the previous weekend’s freezing temperatures and subzero wind chill factors, “There was still a lot of ice along the creeks and on the rocks in the area,” Holt said.
Searchers were able to locate the pair in the waterfall area and 911 Dispatch made contact with them.
“This time, we had found they had taken the Turkey Pen Trail and had made their way to an area where the trail meets up with the Middle Springs Ridge Trail,” Holt said.
The hikers later told searchers they saw a “logging road” and followed it further in, Holt said.
The trail “was overgrown, unmapped and eventually disappeared on them,” he said.
Using a a trail app, the hikers found another trail above them and decided they would walk to it.
“They eventually made it back to the creek (and) here they decided to follow the creek down,” Holt said. “One hiker mentioned when they reached small waterfalls they would find a way around and continue down.”
The hikers reached a rock bluff that they were unable to descend down or get around it.
“At this point, they called for help, realizing they were running out of daylight,” Holt said. “Having crews in the wilderness and in the darkness made the rescue dangerous for responders.”
He said one crew was able to get within shouting distance of the hikers, “but due to the sheer cliffs and drop offs in the area, they could not make access in the dark.”
Rescuers made phone contact with the hikers about 5:30 p.m. Friday and advised them to remain in place while arrangements were made to bring in a National Guard helicopter to hoist them out of the precarious location.
The helicopter arrived about 8:45 a.m. Saturday and the two hikers were successfully hoisted out using a basket rescue apparatus. The hikers were flown to Johnson City Medical Center and later released from the hospital.
“I checked with both parents (Saturday) and they said they were doing well,” Holt said. “They were very lucky as the night didn’t get as cold (as previous nights) and the rain held off.”
In addition to sheriff’s deputies, first responders assisting with the search and rescue operation included the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, the Nolichuckey Valley Volunteer Fire Department, the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit and the Unicoi County Search and Rescue Team.
Rescue squad members, deputies and other volunteers remained at the scene until the hikers were rescued.
“We had three people from the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department at the scene all night,” fire Chief Marty Shelton said.