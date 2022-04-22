Ballad Health’s Strong Futures program is not yet a year old and has already served more than 200 families.
The residential rehabilitation program has proven a “remarkable” success since officially opening its doors last September, Lea Anne Spradlen, a Strong Futures community navigator, told the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition Thursday during a presentation.
The unique regional program was created to assist pregnant women 18 years of age and older who suffer from drug addiction or need other mental health services.
The Strong Futures program serves mothers in Greene, Carter, Cocke, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties. It is based on the fourth floor of the former Takoma Regional Hospital in Greeneville.
Spradlen, who works in the courtroom of General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., advocates for the support of mothers with addiction issues and is able to place many in the Strong Futures program in lieu of incarceration.
The fourth floor of the former hospital was transformed into a residential living center for up to 12 women. Of the 12 rooms available, two are suites which have two rooms each, one room for a mother and one for a young child. The other 10 rooms can comfortably house a mother and an infant or toddler.
Each of the 12 rooms in the facility has a changing table, a small refrigerator, and a safe for the purpose of securing medication. In the two suites, the child’s bedroom has a bed and a crib. Cribs can also be placed in the other 10 rooms if needed. The fourth floor also includes a play room and other amenities.
Mothers who otherwise may have few recovery options are taking advantage of the Strong Futures program with the help of Bailey and others in the community, Spradlen said.
Strong Futures includes an outpatient clinic in the medical office building at 438 E. Vann Road that also serves fathers referred to the program. Clients benefit from services arranged by community navigators like Spradlen and a case manager. Each individual’s support team also includes an outpatient therapist, a care case manager, a certified peer recovery specialist and a child therapist.
Entire families get involved in the recovery progress, Spradlen told coalition members.
“We are seeing people reunited with their families,” she said. “It has been really awesome to see.”
Strong Futures mothers are assisted in learning skills that include finding employment, cooking and housekeeping and recovery from addiction.
“We signed a contract with Holston Home (United Methodist Home for Children) and they can focus on recovery while their child is being taken care of,” Spradlen said.
Transportation is an issue with many families. Strong Futures has made arrangements to ensure clients in recovery receive transportation to meet their needs.
Coalition members watched a short video of one Strong Futures mother who said the program changed her life.
“The confidence we have seen in her to change and be a different person, it is remarkable,” Spradlen said.
Dr. Michael Bermes is clinical director of the Strong Futures program, which focuses on a “holistic” approach that addresses other issues that may lead to substance abuse and helps clients take necessary steps that help them achieve self sufficiency.
Spradlen said Strong Futures would not be a success without the support of law enforcement, judges, lawyers and others who work in the court system, along with other mental health care professionals.
“The justice system is comfortable with Strong Futures,” she said.
Not everyone Spradlen encounters qualifies for the Strong Futures program, but other treatment options are found for many through partners like Frontier Health.
Spradlen said Strong Futures will also serve clients who appear in state Criminal Court and federal court.
She will act as an advocate for some clients with judges in those settings.
“Strong Futures has what this mom needs (so) send her to Strong Futures rather than put her in prison,” Spradlen may tell a judge.
Reducing the stigma associated with drug addiction is a central focus of the professionals who work with Strong Futures.
“We are able to really make a difference with some of these judges. The respect that we’re earning is really, really good,” Spradlen said.
The program has expanded to also serve fathers. There are no residential options at the Strong Futures living center location, but housing assistance can be arranged, Spradlen said.
Coalition members are impressed with the success of Strong Futures.
“It’s beautiful what they’re doing, and it’s especially important that they help fathers,” coalition Director Dr. Robert Locklear said.
Bailey said Strong Futures also helps those under 18 who don’t qualify for the residential program to get the help they need.
“(Spradlen) is awesome. She helps multiple people at the courthouse every single day,” he said.
Since Strong Futures was launched in early 2021, Spradlen said some changes have been made to better serve clients, and hinted at upcoming announcements that demonstrate the success of the program.
“Services are more centralized. We do have some exciting things happening, not only for Greeneville with our program but in other locations,” she said. “We have plans to grow.”
The program began accepting pre-natal and post-natal clients on April 1.
Since September 2021, “We have served over 200 unduplicated families,” Spradlen said.