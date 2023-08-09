Stuck Truck

A FedEx driver found himself stuck after attempting to turn onto a driveway off in the 4500 block of the Asheville Highway around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday. There were no injuries, according to the driver of the truck. The Greene County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene, which impacted the northbound lane of traffic on the highway until the vehicle could be moved.

 Sun Photo by Lisa Warren
  