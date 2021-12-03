The FBI alerted law enforcement Friday morning to a possible threat at West Greene High School.
The possible threat on the social media site Snapchat was posted by a student at the school in Mosheim. It contained the message “I can’t wait for school tomorrow” with a photo of a weapon, Greene County Director of Schools David McLain said.
The FBI notified Greene County 911 Dispatch, which contacted the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. A school resource officer located the male student and brought him into the office for questioning.
West Greene High School went into a modified lockdown for a brief period Friday morning, McLain said.
“We identified who the kid was and the SROs were notified of the threat somewhere in the neighborhood of 9:15 a.m.,” McLain said.
Classes and normal school activities resumed, he said.
An investigation continues.
The student is an underclassman at the high school. The modified lockdown was lifted when he was taken into custody.
“We take everything like that seriously,” McLain said.
School resource officers and school officials reacted quickly to the perceived threat once they became aware of it, McLain said.
“(They responded)” quickly as soon as we found something out,” McLain said. “We’re thankful we have SROs.”