Now they know.
More than 200 parents, grandparents and caregivers listened intently Thursday night to an eye-opening overview of trends in vaping, drug use and social media practices in Greene County and Greeneville schools at a presentation held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
They came away with new perspectives after the “What Your Kids Don’t Want You to Know” program.
Tammy Kinser, an executive with Apex Bank, one of the event sponsors, opened the program by introducing participants to the committee that organized it.
Issues like drug abuse touch nearly every family in Greene County, Kinser said. It’s up to everyone to respond.
“This is not a you problem. It’s not a me problem. It’s an us problem,” Kinser said. “Everyone from parents to guardians to community leaders can help educate us on drug abuse.”
Kenneth Bailey Jr., Greene County Juvenile Court judge, served as event moderator.
“Methamphetamine is still the number one drug I see in the court system here in Greene County,” he said. In 2021, Bailey said that 20 juveniles appearing before him tested positive for meth use, “which is terrifying.”
Bailey also helps coordinate Greene County Recovery Court, which offers an option other than incarceration for offenders charged with drug possession and other non-violent crimes. The program, overseen by an all-volunteer staff representing different segments of the legal and health care system, continues to grow.
One disturbing trend is the increase of participants between the ages of 18 and 25. Bailey urged parents to take an active role in their children’s lives and pay attention to what they are doing.
“The struggle is real for everybody. I don’t know any perfect parents and I don’t know any perfect kids,” he said. “There are lots of people like you who are trying very hard every day.”
Many young people who appear before Bailey in Juvenile Court have been cited by school resources officers for having vape devices in school and cellphone usage.
Students sharing vapes often don’t know what they are inhaling. Vapes could contain concentrated THC, the active chemical compound in marijuana, or the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Negative social media influences are also prevalent in schools, especially Snapchat, a multimedia instant messaging app that can include “inappropriate pictures” and messages, Bailey said.
Students can be charged with a recently created Tennessee law to address the issue: illegal use of a telecommunications device.
Snapchat use “is an epidemic in middle schools,” Bailey said. He said parents should decide what age is appropriate for their children to have personal cellphones. In Bailey’s house, “it’s eighth grade,” he said.
Bailey recommended not allowing children to keep phones in their bedrooms at night because some stay up and exchange messages.
“They’re not getting a good night’s sleep,” he said.
Teachers, school counselors and mental health professionals have seen a big spike among students since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic with behavioral issues, Bailey said.
He reiterated a point made earlier.
“There are no perfect parents and there are no perfect kids,” Bailey said.
Groups in the community such as the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition have been formed to help address issues associated with drug abuse among youths. Dr. Robert Locklear, coalition director, outlined some of the steps the group is taking to address the problem.
“There is help in the community,” he told parents.
A compelling stage presentation featuring students, instructors and first responders from the community began with a group of students discussing whether to take pills one of them bought illegally. One student does and overdoses. EMS and police arrive. The student does not survive. The chilling scenario then cut to a black-and-white video of a deputy going to a house and giving the dreaded news to the victim’s parents.
The two school resource officer supervisors in Greenevile city and Greene County Schools then took the stage and discussed vaping, drug use and improper use of social media.
“A lot of these kids don’t think of a vape as a drug,” Greeneville police Sgt. Joseph Prokop said. “Basically, it’s an electronic cigarette.”
Vapes are taken from students every day in Greene County schools. In one particular school, about 80 have been seized by SROs and teachers during the current school year, Prokop said.
“You ask what your kids don’t want you to know. Your kids don’t want you to know they’re vaping in school,” Prokop said.
Students may not be aware what they are inhaling as a vape is passed from person to person. Vapes, even those containing just nicotine, emit other harmful chemicals.
Prokop said the situation is “at the point now where people are vaping and that’s turning into kind of a gateway device,” he said.
School officials handle in-house discipline and SROs take care of the legal aspects of an infraction. That can include THC-infused vapes or other drugs increasingly being found in schools. The THC is concentrated and powerful and can lead to panic attacks, other symptoms and an overdose.
Popular cartoon characters like those seen on cereal boxes are used to popularize THC vapes, Prokop said.
“What we’re seeing is kids getting ahold of this stuff and overdosing,” Prokop said. “They don’t know what’s in it.”
Fentanyl, which is starting to turn up in marijuana and vapes, is an even more deadly threat, Prokop said.
“This is one of the newest, scariest things that are out there,” he said.
A small amount of the substance can be fatal.
Presenters said nalaxone is available to be administered in many city and county schools. Known by the brand name Narcan, nalaxone is an antidote to an opioid overdose if applied in time. Police also carry Narcan with them on calls. Narcan is also available to the public.
“If you think a kid is unconscious and don’t know why, go ahead and give them a dose of Narcan,” Prokop said.
To date this school year, students in four of the five public high schools in Greene County have required ambulance transport to a hospital because they have overdosed on a drug in a vape or taken another way, Prokop said.
“Talk to your kids. Search their backpacks. If they’re using this stuff, they’re going to mess up and leave something out,” he said.
Greene County sheriff’s Lt. Teddy Lawing focused on detrimental effects of social media use, particularly Snapchat.
He paraphrased a quote from another person about the appropriate age to allow children to have cellphones.
“Once you are comfortable with them viewing pornography,” Lawing said.
Lawing discussed “sextortion” and cautioned parents to know what their children are posting on social media.
“If you out it on the internet, it never goes away,” he said. “That’s your resume to the world.”
Kids focused on social media don’t develop social engagement skills, Lawing said.
Lawing said that SROs in county and city schools are always available to discuss issues with parents. Counselors and others, including personnel from Frontier Health, are assigned to most schools in the city and county.
“We are there to help you,” Lawing said.
Resources from agencies sponsoring the event were at tables in the NPAC lobby before and after the presentation. Greeneville police Officer James Craft, school resource office at EastView Elementary School, handed out brochures and provided other information at one of the tables. A collection of vape devices taken from students at city schools was laid out on the table.
“Hopefully they will go back and tell people what they learned here,” Craft said.
Event sponsors included Apex Bank, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, Greeneville Police Department, Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile court, the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, Greene County Schools, Greeneville CIty Schools, The Greeneville Sun and WGRV.