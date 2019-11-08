Gifts For Kids volunteers

Students and staff from the School to Work program at the Glenwood Education Center volunteered Thursday at the Gifts For Kids warehouse, shopping to fill lists for children who will not be able to participate in the distribution, scheduled Dec. 6-7. Volunteers are also helping to organize donated toys by age and type for the distribution. The Greene County School System delivered donations collected in each of the schools.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes