Students ages 16 and 17 will be able to receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a special clinic 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday.
The clinic will be held at the vaccine site operated by the Greene County Health Department at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus.
Students do not have to be accompanied by guardians to receive a vaccine, but guardians who drive a student to the site will also be able to get their vaccines.
Greene County recorded 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and currently has 142 active cases of the virus, according to information provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The Greene County Health Department also continues to offer vaccinations by appointment at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start a registration.
For help scheduling a vaccination, call the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Registration Line at 423-979-4689. The COVID-19 Registration Line is staffed Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. The sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing times at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., have been modified to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Northeast Regional Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.