Four students face misdemeanor charges after a social media post prompted a modified lockdown Friday morning at West Greene High School.
A post on Snapchat showed one of the students with what appeared to be a gun under his belt with a message to the effect of “can’t wait for school tomorrow,” Greene County Director of Schools David McLain said Friday.
Three other students were linked to the post and also charged with making a threat of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity, said sheriff’s Lt. Teddy Lawing, who supervises the 17 school resource officers serving in Greene County Schools.
The offense is a Class A misdemeanor. The students will appear in Greene County Juvenile Court.
The student whose picture appeared on the Snapchat post attends West Greene High School, as does another of the four charged.
One student attends the virtual Greene Online Academy of Learning. The fourth attends West Greene Middle School, McLain said.
Authorities became aware of the possible threat Friday morning when the FBI called Greene County 911 Dispatch, which in turn notified the sheriff’s department. Lawing and other school resource officers, along with patrol deputies, immediately went to the high school shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.
The student whose photo was posted was located in the school within five minutes and brought to the office. No weapons were found, Lawing said.
An investigation developed information that the three other students were involved in an online chat relating to the post. McLain said the four students charged are all friends.
“We arrived and figured out what all was going on,” Lawing said. “It’s all tied together in that one (social media post).
Disciplinary measures will be taken against the students involved in the possible threat.
“We’re just not going to tolerate that in our schools. We just do not allow that,” McLain said.
Once the first student was in custody, the modified lockdown at West Greene High School was lifted.
“There was never any (threat) to the middle school,” McLain said.
Law enforcement and school officials were not aware of the algorithm technology used by the FBI to flag the Snapchat post as suspicious or a possible threat. The post has since been removed from the social media site.
A request Friday seeking information from the FBI’s press office was not immediately returned.
Any perceived threats at schools in Greene County are handled quickly, Lawing said.
“We don’t take any chances when something like that is reported. Our job is to keep the schools safe, and that’s what we do,” he said.
West Greene High School Principal Tim Shelton and other administrators called parents Friday morning to reassure them their children were not in danger as SROs and school staff investigated the possible threat.
McLain had praise for the quick actions of sheriff’s deputies and school staff.
“I don’t know how we could have handled it any better once it happened,” McLain said. “I think they did an excellent job.”