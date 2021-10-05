When firefighters speak, kids listen.
“Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” is the message Greeneville firefighters are communicating this week to students in city elementary schools during Fire Prevention Week, which runs through Saturday.
Students at Hal Henard Elementary School were visited Monday by members of the Greeneville Fire Department, who presented the Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety program, this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme.
Students look forward each year to visits by firefighters during Fire Prevention Week, said David Weems, Greeneville fire marshal.
Important messages are reinforced every year.
“We always encourage students to make sure they have working smoke alarms inside their home, which includes (having alarms) inside each bedroom, in the hallway outside the bedrooms, and on each level of their home,” Weems said.
Smoke alarms should be tested monthly to ensure they are functioning properly, he said.
“It is important that residents are familiar with the sound their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms make, and know what to do when they hear them. Families should have a ‘fire escape plan’ for their home, and practice it often,” Weems said.
“It is important to have two ways out of each room, and have a meeting place for all family members to gather once outside the home. It is also important to never reenter a burning structure for any reason,” Weems said, messages communicated to students this week at each school visit.
Fires that start when occupants are sleeping are often fatal, Weems said.
“This is why working smoke alarms are so vitally important,” he said.
The Greeneville Fire Department continues its partnership with the State Fire Marshal’s Office to provide free smoke alarms to residents in the city limits of Greeneville.
For more information on how to receive smoke alarms, call the Greeneville Fire Department at 423-638-4243.
In addition to visiting Hal Hanard Elementary School on Monday, Greeneville firefighters will be at Tusculum View Elementary School on Tuesday, at Eastview Elementary School on Wednesday, and at Highland Elementary School on Thursday.
The fire department is assisted in educating students about fire safety by State Farm Insurance agent Lisa Crum, who donated fire safety materials for all first- and fourth-graders in the Greeneville City Schools system.
Fire departments across the country are offering similar safety-oriented programs in schools during Fire Prevention Week, a news release from the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office said.
The annual national campaign, which is created by the National Fire Prevention Association, “educates Americans about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe when it comes to home fires or the dangers of carbon monoxide.”
“It is vitally important that consumers learn the different sounds made by smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence said. “When an alarm makes noise, such as a beeping sound or a chirping sound, you must take action. Make sure everyone in the home understands the sounds of the alarms and knows how to respond.”
For owners to learn the sounds of their specific smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, the SFMO recommends consumers check the alarm manufacturer’s instructions or search the brand and model online.
“Working smoke alarms can save the lives of homeowners, allowing them to safely escape a home fire,” TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley said. “When homeowners can safely escape a home fire, it reduces the risks that firefighters and first responders might encounter at the scene of a fire. I encourage all homeowners to check their homes’ smoke alarms or CO detectors to ensure they are in good working order.”
Through the SFMO’s “Get Alarmed, Tennessee” smoke alarm program, Tennessee homeowners can request a free smoke alarm through a participating fire department, including the Greeneville Fire Department and most volunteer departments in Greene County.
Since the program began in 2012, more than 254,000 smoke alarms have been distributed to partnering organizations and the lives of more than 320 Tennesseans have been saved by smoke alarms installed through the “Get Alarmed” program, Farley said.
As part of Fire Prevention Week, consumers are urged to remember:
- A continuous set of three loud beeps means smoke or fire. Get out, call 911 and stay out.
- A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the alarm’s battery is low and must be changed.
- All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
- Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.
- Make sure smoke and carbon monoxide, or CO, alarms meet the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
- Install working smoke alarms inside and outside every sleeping area and on every level of the home.
- Test smoke alarms monthly and change the batteries at least once a year.
- Conduct family fire drills. Make sure everyone living in the house knows two ways out of every room.