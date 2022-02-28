A 14-year-old passenger in a sport utility vehicle that struck a Greene County Schools bus about 7:40 a.m. Monday on Old Baileyton Road suffered injuries, but students aboard the bus were unhurt, a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report said.
The report said that the 1999 Mercedes SUV driven by 16-year-old David Hitchens, of Fall Branch, was attempting to negotiate a curve and drove over ice, causing the SUV to collide with the bus.
The 14-year-old SUV passenger was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulance to a hospital.
There were 15 students aboard the bus. Bus driver Katherine Fenoff, 61, of Afton, was also uninjured, the report said.
Hitchens was wearing a seat belt and not injured. If the 14-year-old taken to the hospital had been wearing a seat belt, “I do not believe she would have had to be transported via EMS,” the investigating trooper said in the report.
No charges were filed. Further information was not available Monday afternoon.