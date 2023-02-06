New research from an Elizabethton High School class project suggests a connection between the murder of Tina Marie Mckenney-Farmer and a series of unsolved homicides, which includes a young woman whose body was found in 1985 near Interstate 81 in Greene County.
Alex Campbell, a teacher and project-based learning coordinator at Elizabethton High School, along with students Marlee Mathena and Riley Whitson, presented recent findings Monday at the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce to a room of local law enforcement personnel.
Monday’s presentation into the homicides stemmed from an earlier investigation done in 2018 by students at Elizabethton High School.
In January of 2018, Campbell’s sociology class created a profile of the murderer, which consists of 21 characteristics including appearance, occupation and family background.
The suspect was dubbed by students in Campbell’s 2018 sociology class the “Bible Belt Strangler.” The series of unsolved homicides is commonly referred to as the “Redhead Murders,” due to a common thread being that many of the female victims had red hair.
In 1985, a female body was found along Interstate 75 in Campbell County, a December 2019 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release said, and an autopsy of the body, “revealed the victim had been strangled and likely died several days prior to her body being discovered.”
TBI investigators were not able to determine the identity of the victim and she was listed as a Jane Doe, the release said. In November 2016, TBI Special Agent Brandon Elkins submitted the victim’s clothing and a blanket — which was wrapped around the body — to have a DNA analysis conducted by the TBI Crime Lab. The news release stated that the DNA analysis identified the late Jerry Leon Johns, a truck driver from Cleveland, Tennessee, as the homicide suspect.
According to the news release, the victim was identified in August 2018, after agents were “made aware of a blog that focused on missing persons cases.” Tina Marie McKenney-Farmer reportedly “matched the description of the unidentified female found in Campbell County.”
This led to TBI Intelligence Analyst Amy Emberton reportedly comparing a fingerprint card from McKenney-Farmer against postmortem fingerprints of the Campbell County Jane Doe, “resulting in a positive identification,” the release stated. TBI identified the Jane Doe body as Mckenney-Farmer.
A Campbell County Grand Jury heard evidence collected in the investigation of Tina Farmer’s murder, and “found that if Jerry Johns were alive today, he would be indicted on a charge of first-degree murder,” the 2019 release stated.
Johns died in 2015, but was convicted in 1987 of aggravated kidnapping and assault after he reportedly, “picked up a woman in Knox County and proceeded to strangle and bind her before dumping her body along Interstate 40,” the release added.
The presentation given Monday by Campbell, Mathena and Whitson suggested a link between McKenney-Farmer’s murder and six other victims found dead across multiple states.
On April 14, 1985, a victim’s partially decomposed naked body was found face down, covered in weeds off Interstate 81 near Jearoldstown Road, by a man who had gone fishing nearby, according to a report in The Greeneville Sun. TBI joined the Greene County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the case, later ruled a homicide.
Evidence from the body was preserved, and in November 2018, a DNA profile confirmed the victim to be 17-year-old Elizabeth Lamotte, who had been reported missing from New Hampshire.
Lamotte was last seen in November 1984, but it wasn’t until 2017 that she was reported as a missing person. Detectives with the Manchester Police Department in New Hampshire located members of her family and obtained DNA samples from them. Those samples were entered into the Combined DNA Index System, known as CODIS.
Lamotte is one of six other victims that the Elizabethton High School class project considers “similar” to McKenney-Farmer’s case.
Along with Lamotte and McKenney-Farmer, other victims the students say have a “high likelihood of being linked to the same killer” are Tracy Sue Walker, found in April 1985; Lisa Nichols, found in September 1984; a Jane Doe of Cheatham County, found in March 1985; a Jane Doe of Desoto County, Mississippi, found in January 1985; and a surviving victim who was found in March of 1985.
Presenters said that the victims are “similar” due to them being “found along travel routes,” being “white, petite, transient” having the “same ligature” used on the surviving victim, the Cheatham County Jane Doe and Tracy Walker.
The presentation noted that all of the victims were killed “when the person who killed (McKenney-Farmer) was not incarcerated.”
A significant aspect to the recent research, the students said, is the ligature evidence.
They said that the ligature used in the McKenney-Farmer’s murder “matches Walker, Cheatham County Jane Doe, Desoto County Jane Doe and (the surviving victim).”
The students said that they worked with “forensic knot expert” Lindsey Philpott to look at ligatures associated to the homicides.
Campbell said that Philpott confirmed that whoever the suspect is for the murders, was right handed, used an “overhand knot” and that he would “prefer to use the victims’ own clothing when he could.”
Campbell said that Philpott created a “ligature signature” that he said was “found and consistent with all of these murders.”
Another key component to the research the students presented was a matchbook that was found near Elizabeth Lamotte’s body in Greene County. According to the presentation, the matchbook was from an exotic dance club in Houston, Texas, called Skinny Roosters.
The students claim that the club where the matchbook came from was reportedly a “two minute drive” from where the murder suspect was staying. The presentation added notes from a TBI interview with the possible suspect where he was quoted as saying that he had originally come from Houston.
Whitson said that the students worked with a retired FBI behavior analyst who was “100% convinced” that the suspect who killed McKenney-Farmer is “guilty of others.”
The Greeneville Sun reported in 2018 that a TBI agent said that the homicides in Tennessee were not assumed to be connected and are being investigated independently.
Leslie Earhart, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, said Monday that, “at this time, agents have no evidence to indicate the three homicides are connected.”
Earhart encouraged the research that the students have done on the homicides.
“We appreciate any new interest in our unsolved cases and urge anyone with information to call 1-800-TBI-FIND,” Earhart said.
Larry Vaughn, of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, commended the students’ research into the unsolved cases and said that it aids the victims’ families pursuit to find answers.
The press conference was opened to members of local law enforcement to comment or ask questions. Vaughn asked why the students got involved with researching the unsolved homicide cases.
“We are very close in age with many of these victims,” Mathena said. “It kind of resonates and brought back home for us, because it could be us, or it could be (Whitson’s) sister, or our moms back in the day. And so it is just really hard to think that so many of these people had to live with not knowing.”
Vaughn posed a hypothetical question to the students on how they would proceed if they found out that the suspect they believe was responsible for the murders, was in fact not the suspect to the other victims.
Whitson said that she would look into why the suspect was not the one responsible and would try to find out who did commit the crimes.
“Regardless of who did these murders, these women deserve justice,” Whitson said. “And their families deserve peace and closure. So I think figuring out who it is, no matter who it is, is the most important thing.”
Mathena echoed Whitson’s point about hoping the research they have done into the homicides helps bring answers to the victim’s families.
”We just want to bring closure to all of the people affected by all of these murders,” Mathena said.