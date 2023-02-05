Greene County Murder Discovery Scene

Law enforcement officers inspect the site off Interstate 81 near the Jearoldstown exit where the decomposed body of a young woman with red hair was found April 14, 1985. From left are then-Deputy Sgt. Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers, of the Greene County Sheriff’s Department; Bob Denny, then an agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; and William Carter, then a detective with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

 Sun File Photo


Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you