New research on a series of murders decades ago that includes an unsolved case in Greene County will be revealed Monday.
The researchers are pair of Elizabethton High School students.
The findings of the students are a follow-up to an earlier investigation done in 2018 by students of Elizabethton High School teacher Alex Campbell.
The recent work “uncovered information that could be useful in these cases,” Campbell wrote last week in an email.
The students, assisted by Campbell, will present their findings at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce, chosen as a location to accommodate the anticipated crowd.
The students will present their findings “in the hopes that once again it would generate new interest and information that could help identify the unnamed victims and bring families resolutions,” Campbell wrote.
It, and possibly related cases, remain under investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
The students feel “they had uncovered information that could be useful in those cases,” Campbell wrote.
“Also, many of the agencies from outside of the state were unaware of the recent information that had come from the cases in Tennessee,” he added.
A TBI agent in 2018 stressed that investigators have not linked the death of the female found in Greene County to the string of homicides in Tennessee and other states commonly referred to as the “Redhead Murders.”
At least one common thread runs through all the cases. Each of the female victims had red hair.
The suspect was dubbed by students in Campbell’s 2018 sociology class as the “Bible Belt Strangler.”
Campbell wrote that the two students who did the recent research became interested in the case after reviewing findings of his class in 2018 and other developments.
They focused on “recent advancements in the case since the previous class’s work,” doing research on their own time, Campbell wrote.
{p class=”p1”}Some who study serial killers believe that many of the murders in East Tennessee and other states could be connected.
{p class=”p1”}The Redhead Murders may have been committed between 1978 and possibly 1992 by an unidentified serial killer in states including Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, some people believe.
{p class=”p1”}Most of the victims have never been identified. Their bodies were all discarded along major highways. Law enforcement investigators have speculated in the past that the victims may have been hitchhiking or involved in prostitution.
{p class=”p1”}One homicide touched close to home on April 14, 1985, with the discovery of the partially decomposed body of a female just off the Interstate 81 Exit at Jearoldstown Road.
The victim’s naked body was found face down and covered by weeds by a man who had gone fishing nearby, according to a report in The Greeneville Sun.
The TBI joined the Greene County Sheriff’s Department in investigating the case, which was ruled a homicide. A TBI agent said in 2018 that the homicides in Tennessee were not considered connected and are being investigated independently.
Evidence from the body was preserved, and in November 2018, a DNA profile confirmed the victim to be 17-year-old Elizabeth Lamotte, who had been reported missing from New Hampshire. Lamotte was last seen in November 1984.
It wasn’t until 2017 that detectives with the Manchester Police Department in New Hampshire located members of her family and obtained DNA samples from them. Those samples were entered into the Combined DNA Index System, known as CODIS.
A DNA sample from the victim was submitted in 2006 to the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification. The link identifying Lamotte was established in 2018 with the CODIS system.
Autopsy results revealed Lamotte died about three weeks before her body was found. Lamotte was listed as a Jane Doe for more than 30 years.
How Lamotte got to Tennessee remains unknown, as does the identity of her killer.
Campbell wrote that he hopes the recent research by the students will help with the law enforcement investigation.
What will be discussed Monday indicates “that several of these murders appear more connected than ever considering the most recent developments,” Campbell wrote.
“The students also hope that information can be generated that would help law enforcement identify the still-unnamed victims and solve more of the crimes,” he wrote.
The TBI continues to seek the public’s assistance in solving the Greene County case.
Those with information can call 1-800-TBI-FIND, or 1-800-824-3463.