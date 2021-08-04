As students return to school this week, local schools are among the majority in the area to welcome students back to a setting more closely resembling pre-pandemic normal.
Both Greene County and Greeneville City Schools announced at the end of the 2020-21 school year that when students returned this fall, both would operate on a regular full-time schedule with mask use optional indoors and outdoors. Both continue to offer an online option, which some students are enrolled in, while the majority are going back in person.
Although COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are surging with a new strain that health officials say is more transmissible and affects children more, local education leaders say that, for now, they’re sticking to that plan and working to create safe learning environments.
“The state is pushing in-person learning, and that’s what we are going to do,” said Director for Greene County Schools David McLain. “We are going to encourage social distancing where we can, we have extra cleaning supplies in place such as hand sanitizer and wet wipes, and we will continue as we did last year with having a COVID custodian, whose job is to disinfect classrooms each evening when students are not present.”
Greeneville City Schools also continues to utilize heightened cleaning measures, defined as a level 4 out of 5 cleaning in the district’s COVID-19 return-to-school framework approved by the school board for the 2021-22 school year on July 27. During that meeting the board also approved the district’s mask-optional policy, which is to be reviewed monthly, and approved for school nutrition operations to no longer use exclusively single-use items.
The full Greeneville City Schools 2021-22 Framework document is posted on the district’s website.
“We are just excited to be back in person, full time with no masks. If we need to mask up to protect our students, we’ll do it, but I just hope we don’t have to go back to virtual learning because it was so difficult for everyone involved,” said Connie Walsh, school secretary at EastView Elementary School.
In reference to mask-use policies in school, McLain and Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes both noted state-level expectations.
“Governor Bill Lee has said all during the pandemic that there will be no statewide mask mandates in Tennessee. On Monday this week during the press conference to release the 2020-21 TCAP data, Gov. Lee stated ‘personal decisions like masks should be left to parents,’” said Starnes.
A letter dated July 27 to Tennessee school boards, districts and directors from representatives in the 75th district in West Tennessee also warns that the “legislature has not granted any authority to local school boards or superintendents to require face coverings or promulgate any rules related to healthcare or the prevention of communicable diseases.”
“Also, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton stated during the same press conference that he would ask the governor to call a special session if school districts mandated mask wearing for students,” Starnes added.
In light of those comments, he said, the school system continues not to require mask use for students or staff, but “will continue to be watchful for any updated guidance from the Governor’s office or the legislature.”
Masks will also remain optional in Greene County Schools, said McLain.
While Ashley Davies, healthy development coordinator for the northeast regional office of the state Department of Health, noted school boards have the authority to set mask guidance, she said the best protection is a vaccine.
“The vaccine is the single best defense we have, and we want to remind parents that children age 12 and above are eligible to receive the vaccine,” Davies said. “While we recognize that both the CDC and the AAP have recommended masking in children, it remains a personal choice.”
She said the health department continues to work closely with and advise school systems.
“I am hoping for a good year and that we don’t have as bad of an outbreak as we had last year,” said parent Ashley Lawson, whose daughter is starting kindergarten in Greeneville City Schools. “We just have to pray, hope for the best and keep God in charge of it all.”