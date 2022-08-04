The first full day of school for students in Greene County and Greeneville City Schools is Friday, and both districts conducted orientations and inservice events Tuesday and Wednesday in preparation for the new school year.
With the start of a new school year comes the return of school zone traffic, and drivers should be sure to stop for school buses.
“With school starting back, we want to remind everyone to be on the lookout for children and buses and to be extra careful in school zones and on all school campuses,” Director of Greeneville City Schools Steve Starnes noted.
Tennessee state law requires that drivers stop for school buses picking up or dropping off children and wait until the bus begins moving again before continuing.
Starnes also highlighted changes to school nutrition programs this year.
Throughout the pandemic, all student meals were covered through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), but effective now, students and families must qualify for free and reduced lunch. The change reverts school meal protocols back to pre-pandemic normal.
Both districts opened applications in July. Until Sept. 30, students who previously qualified for free or reduced lunches will qualify, but after that date, there needs to be an approved free and reduced lunch program application unless the family is directly certified through receipt of certain other federal benefits.
Both directors extended a welcome to all returning to school for the semester.
“We are excited to get back to school,” said David McLain, director of Greene County Schools, on Wednesday. “We had our opening in service today and everyone seems ready for the 2022-2023 school year. We are excited to welcome students back.”
Starnes said city school system officials are also
“We are excited to welcome our students, teachers and staff back to school,” said Starnes. “We would like to recognize our amazing educators, visionary leaders and phenomenal support staff for all their hard work and preparation as we begin the new year. We look forward to making the 2022-23 school year the best year ever in Greeneville City Schools.”