The Greene County Board of Education recognized numerous students and teachers during its meeting Thursday at the James W. Parham Central Office Complex.
Piper Gaby was recognized as Greene County’s first AP Scholar.
This prestigious honor is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more Advanced Placement (AP) college-level exams, according to Dr. Cindy Bowman, CTE Director and High School Supervisor.
Before she graduates, Gaby will complete a total of five AP courses, including this year’s Spanish Language, Culture, and Calculus.
Gaby received a certificate from board member Tommy Cobble.
She is a senior at Chuckey-Doak High School, where she is a cheerleader.
She is the daughter of Jennifer Gaby and Tony Gaby.
Other recognition went to North Greene High Schools students who recently received awards for their entries in the Appalachian Fair in Gray.
Walker Weems placed first in the public speaking contest.
Allison Martin, Laela Weems, Eli Johnson, and Hunter Smith placed first in the Regional Alternative Dairy Evaluation, and the following students won first and third place for the the mini-cultivator and barbecue they built: Tim McAmis, Colton Robbins, Sam English, Eli Buckner, Gage Ramey, Dylan Key, Theron Carter, and Dominic Thornburg.
Helping present certificates to the Appalachian Fair winners was NGHS Agricultural Education teacher Chuck Michel.
Another group of students recognized during the 90-minute meeting were Art Award winners from 11 schools: Ryker Henry, NGHS; Alexis Landers, South Greene High School; Emily Dodson, West Greene High School; Addison Bradley, C-DHS; Zoie Johnson, North Greene Middle School; Aubrey Carter, South Greene Middle School; Ava Shallahammer, West Greene Middle School; Abigail Belt, Chuckey-Doak Middle School; Liliana Miller, Mosheim Elementary School; Juniper Ellis, Chuckey Elementary School; and MacKenzie Burns, Nolachuckey Elementary School.
Several of their teachers attended the meeting to join in celebrating their success.
The award-winning student artwork was displayed on the walls in the board room and will remain there throughout this month.
A total of 63 teachers were recognized for 2021-22 growth scores in the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS).
Thirty-eight received the highest score of 5, and 25 received a score of 4.
“This system is full of good teachers,” said Bill Ripley, assistant director of Academics and Human Resources.
“One of the reasons we are an Exemplary system is because of these teachers who bear the burden of test scores,” he said, referring to Greene County’s recent designation as an Exemplary school district by the Tennessee Department of Education.
Photos of the students and teachers recognized during the meeting can be viewed at the school system’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/gcsstn .
In other business, the board heard a report about a new school nutrition pilot program. (See related article.)
The board approved an update to the Health and Safety Plan for safe return to in-person instruction following the coronavirus pandemic.
The updates using public input are required every six months by the Tennessee Department of Education.
The plan addresses such topics as mask wearing, physical distancing, hand washing, cleaning and ventilating facilities, testing, vaccinations, contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.
The board also approved a one-year agreement with the Greene County Booster League, effective Sept. 1.
The four-page Memorandum of Understanding relates to booster league basketball and volleyball in grades K-5 at all seven elementary schools.
While most of the agreement addresses the logistics of conducting booster leage play in the schools, one of the goals and objectives is to “Promote positive attitudes among students, teachers, staff, and parents regarding athletics for younger children.”
The board approved a list of surplus technology items for September. The 12 items from Chuckey-Doak Middle School, mostly computers, have become outdated and will be recycled.
The board also approved two out-of-state field trip requests. Both requests were for Future Farmers of America (FFA) students from all four high schools.
The first trip is to the FFA National Convention Oct. 25-29 in Indianapolis. The second trip is to the National Farm Show Feb. 14-17, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky.
Finally, the board approved a list of non-faculty coaches: Jeff Renner and Dale Jaynes at C-DHS; Ashlyn Tarlton at C-DMS; Ethan Dotson at NGMS; Tyler Smith at SGMS; Joel Burns, Brad Malone and Alan “Bubba” Rader at SGHS; Scott Nichols at WGHS; and Adam Shelton and Gavin Brown at WGMS.
Prior to adjournment, the board reelected Rick Tipton as chairman, Mark Rothe as vice chairman and Trenda Berney as secretary.
Rothe, Minnie Banks, Larry Bible, and Gary Compton were appointed Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA) delegates, and Banks was appointed the Tennessee Legislative Network (TLN) representative.