An internal investigation prior to the dismissal Monday of Greeneville Assistant Police Chief Michael Crum revealed low morale among police officers, possible discriminatory treatment toward female employees and allegations of favoritism.
General disquiet within the department beyond individual opinions of Crum stood out among comments by officers in a Municipal Technical Advisory Service study requested by City Administrator Todd Smith. The survey, conducted by city Human Resources Director Patsy Fuller, reflected dissatisfaction of Crum by some officers as assistant police chief, and suggested numerous changes need to be made to improve the environment at the police department.
Smith and police Chief Tim Ward Tuesday confirmed the dismissal of Crum, a veteran Greeneville officer who joined the force in December 1990 and advanced through the ranks to become assistant police chief in July 2018.
Crum was given the option of resigning and declined before being let go, Smith said.
“It was a decision made in the best interest of the police department to make a personnel change and move on. It was in the best interest of the community,” Smith said.
About 55 officers participated in the anonymous survey. Many acknowledged low morale on the force.
“TENSE’ ATMOSPHERE
“Overall atmosphere is tense. Crum has a history of berating officers with (a) harsh and derogatory tone in front of colleagues,” one survey comment states.
“Stop playing favorites, not micromanage,” another officer observed.
Crum “picks on officers based on sexual orientation, gender (and) mental health,” a third comment noted.
Crum did not return calls from The Greeneville Sun on Tuesday seeking comment.
Several officers suggested in the survey that Ward is respected, but should take a more hands-on role in managing the police department rather than delegating duties to Crum.
The MTAS study “Job Satisfaction and Morale of the Police Department” was completed in November. The University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service provides technical assistance to municipal governments in Tennessee, including Greeneville. Three MTAS consultants were assigned to the study, which focused on departmental “culture.”
Issues included in study findings were mentioned or confirmed by at least two employees.
“It should be noted, however, that during our interviews with the chief and two assistants, their opinions were counter to much of what we otherwise heard,” MTAS noted.
Of the approximately 55 Greeneville police officers interviewed, “We could confirm only six or seven employees who were content with the way the department is being managed. In nearly all other cases, we heard the same issues time and again,” with examples cited to support those views, according to the study.
Most officers on a specific shift “were quite supportive of the department as a whole,” the summary findings said.
STUDY FINDINGS
Positives noted by officers about the department included “excellent equipment and technology,” the take-home car program, increased pay levels, high respect for Ward, recent department accreditation and acknowledgement that Crum is a good “project manager.”
Positives were heavily outweighed in the MTAS survey findings by negatives commented on by officers. Several indicated they would leave the Greeneville Police Department “if the right opportunity arises.”
“Employees do not feel empowered but just the opposite; they operate based on fear” in a general “hostile work environment,” the study said.
“Micromanagement” was cited in the findings, along with directives that some officers found questionable.
On one occasion, a patrolman was told to dismiss 17 parking tickets, according to the study.
“This is against the law. The patrolman complied,” the MTAS study said.
It stated that officers were told not to write parking tickets “in certain sections of town.” Crum, was described in the survey as “evil, polarizing, bad temper, revengeful” along with being controlling, manipulative and vindictive. Several officers referenced the 2020 departmental Christmas party, where one officer was “severely” belittled.
“In general, there is a significant lack of support for the department’s upper-level management,” the findings state.
The study noted findings of several instances, “each emanating from (Crum’s) office, of gender-based discriminatory practices.”
Crum allegedly made comments such as, “Women don’t belong in a police department” and many employees commented that he “does not like women on the force.”
Crum allegedly made “discriminatory remarks to females, specifically inferring a negative impact of pregnancies and/or having children and how that would affect the department.”
Crum allegedly “makes sexual comments in front of female employees,” the study noted.
“We heard on more than one occasion that (Crum) asked a detective to reopen the background investigation of a female applicant whose scores placed her high on the scoring list specifically to find something that would disqualify her,” study findings noted.
The study suggested that Crum scheduled auxiliary officers to work more than 20 hours per week, “which is against the law and against Peace Officer Standards and Training,” study findings said.
He also assigned auxiliary officers to serve as school resource officers, which is against regulations, according to the study findings.
Other human resource-related issues surfaced during officer interviews, the study noted, citing the need for a review of the way PTSD training is conducted, a drug testing policy that “does not appear to be followed consistently,” and requiring officers to check emails when off duty.
‘LITTLE FAITH’ IN PROMOTION SYSTEM
Most police department employees “have very little faith in the system of promotion,” the study found.
“The system is a Civil Service system, but in name only,” it continued.
“Several employees indicated they don’t even bother applying for positions due to the ‘rigged’ nature of the system. Thus, the system does not have the full range of talent to select from,” findings state.
Crum removed the human resources director from the promotions process, it adds.
On one occasion, the study noted that an auxiliary officer whose parents make donations to the police department was promoted “instead of significantly more qualified candidates.”
Officers who participated in the study claimed favoritism “is practiced by management in a large scale and in several ways.”
A clique of employees favored by Crum benefit, the study noted.
Members of the group are often chosen to attend “desired” conferences, excluding females, explained by Crum because the police department could not afford a separate hotel room when only one was attending.
“Desirable shifts tend to go to the favored employees, as do special assignments,” study findings said.
Some auxiliary officers noted a “significant divide” between them and other police department employees in terms of communications and “equal enforcement of standards, rules and policies” as they apply to full-time officers, according to study findings.
“Two supposed influential people in town were appointed as auxiliary officers in order that they could carry a weapon in places where they were not otherwise allowed to do so. This was held without them being held to the same auxiliary standards required by state law and the department itself,” study findings noted.
Some auxiliary officers have been allowed to drive without having received training, which is against state law, it added.
Several of the issues identified in the study have the potential “to create significant liability for the town,” according to the study.
It cites, for example, the “hostile work environment” and “gender-based discriminatory behaviors,” along with improper use of the auxiliary force, “(that) will no doubt emerge as legal issues if they continue.”
“We highly recommend that these issues be addressed,” the study states.
STUDY RECOMMENDATIONS
The three MTAS consultants assigned to conduct the study are Rex Barton, police; Betsy Cunningham, human resources; and Pat Hardy, general management.
Seven recommendations are made at its conclusion:
(1) Morale issues “created by the assistant chief, and indirectly by the chief (by supporting the actions of the assistant) must be addressed.” The study notes that the three MTAS consultants who worked on the study have the sense “that the wrong people may be in these two positions.”
The recommendation states that whatever personnel decisions are made, they should be done “as quickly as possible in order that the department is able to soon move forward.”
(2) “Numerous factors” that contribute to favoritism “must be addressed.”
(3) All issues relating to the discrimination of women must be stopped. “This includes those which create a hostile work environment.”
(4) Management “must not ask that tickets be dismissed.”
(5) “Questionable management” of the auxiliary police unit “must be fixed, along with all the practices which are either against the law or against (Peace Officer Standards and Training) standards.” The recommendation adds that the practice of using auxiliary officers “in a private security capacity unless the auxiliary officer holds a private security license” must be stopped.
(6) The Civil Service system as it relates to the Greeneville Police Department “must be fixed, to include the human resource director, fair testing, as well as an interview, and use of the Civil Service Board.”
(7) All crimes must be entered in the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System.
DA OFFICE, ELECTED OFFICIALS
Dan E. Armstrong, district attorney general for the four-county 3rd Judicial District that includes Greene County, said Tuesday in an email response to questions that his office was not involved in the MTAS study that resulted in Crum’s dismissal.
“If the investigation implicates a violation of the criminal code, we certainly will investigate it. At this juncture, however, the results of the investigation have not been provided to my office nor have I been asked to review it for possible criminal charges,” Armstrong said.
Elected officials, including Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Greeneville aldermen, declined to comment Tuesday on Crum’s dismissal and the MTAS study.
Ward said Tuesday that no decision has been made about an assistant police chief successor.
“I believe whomever I pick will have to be signed off on by the city administrator,” Ward said in an email response.