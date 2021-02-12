The Greeneville Municipal Airport has a $23.3 million economic impact, according to a recent state study analyzing aviation's contribution to the economy using 2019 figures.
This was one of the findings in a year-long Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study by the Tennessee Department of Transportation that found that Tennessee’s public-use airports contribute $40 billion to the state’s economy and support 220,936 jobs in Tennessee, according to a release from the Town of Greeneville.
Analyzed in the study were impacts of on-airport activities, off-airport activities, multiplier impacts and freight/cargo of each airport within the state.
Examples of on-airport activities include economic impacts from business tenants, airport construction spending, and airport employment.
Off-airport impacts include visitor spending. Visitor spending at Greeneville Municipal Airport generated $3.8 million in revenue to the state in 2019, according to the study.
Analysis in the state study found that the Greeneville Airport generated 180 jobs, $8.4 million in payroll and $23.3 million in business revenue.
Data used for the Economic Impact Study was from 2019, and the study provides a representation of the annual economic impact of the aviation system during a non-pandemic world, the release stated.
“We are proud that the Greeneville Municipal Airport contributed successfully to the state’s economy in 2019. With the Town of Greeneville taking the reins, our goal is to benefit the area even more, in the future,” said Steven Neesen, manager of the Greeneville Municipal Airport. “We are a gateway for individuals and companies to create opportunities in our area.”
Airports serve as a catalyst for people to conduct business, serve clients and ship cargo, thus having a well maintained and diverse aviation system supports a robust economy, the release notes.