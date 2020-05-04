Joshua Anthony Johnson, 33, of 200 Lakeshore Drive, was charged early Saturday by Greeneville police with possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Police spoke with Johnson after spotting him walking about 12:50 a.m. Saturday on a sidewalk at the intersection of South McKee Street and South Main Street.
Johnson was carrying several bags. He told police he was homeless and was walking to a friend’s house. As he was preparing to leave, a plastic bag containing pills “fell from his person,” Officer Jacob Sasscer said in a report.
Johnson told officers the pills in the bag were Tramadol and Suboxone. Police also found three syringes.
Johnson was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.