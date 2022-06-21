Summer heat has already arrived in Greene County, with a high of 96 degrees forecast for Tuesday by the National Weather Service.
Extreme heat continues to impact the state. The Tennessee Department of Health urges the public to follow important safety tips to avoid heat-related illnesses.
‘’Summer is usually a great time to be outdoors, and it is important to be careful when you’re out in the sun, especially in recent high temperatures occurring across the state. To avoid heat-related illness it’s important to drink plenty of water and avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day,’’ Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Morgan McDonald said in a news release.
Heat-related Illness includes heat exhaustion which causes heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness and nausea or vomiting.
The most serious heat-related illness is heat stroke.
Heat stroke symptoms include red, dry skin, rapid pulse, dizziness, nausea and confusion.
SAFETY STEPS
Steps to avoid heat-related illness include:
Staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water
Avoiding alcohol and carbonated drinks
Taking plenty of breaks
Moving to a cool place
Wearing light, loose fitting clothing
Using sunscreen
Seeking medical attention if experiencing symptoms
‘LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK’
Child safety is another concern with hot weather. Do not leave children in a hot car where they can quickly become overheated risking serious injury or death
As a reminder:
Always double-check the back seat every time when leaving a vehicle.
Consider placing a stuffed animal or toy up front as a reminder, or place a purse or other item a driver would pick up in the back seat with a child.
SUMMER CAMPS
Athletic and other camps are a common part of summer. It is important to take steps to keep campers and staff safe.
Drink plenty of water
Use sunscreen
Wear light, loose fitting clothing
Schedule outdoor activities carefully to avoid being in the sun during the hottest part of the day.
Camp staff should look for signs of heat-related illness and make sure participants are taking appropriate precautions