A reward fund for information about a Hawkins County child missing since June has increased to $40,355.
The Church Hill Rescue Squad is administering the Summer Wells Reward Fund and announced the updated total this week.
Most of the fund is comprised of two large donations totaling $35,000 when it was established. The rest came from smaller contributions.
Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15.
Donations can be made to the reward fund in two ways:
- Deposited under the Summer Wells Reward Fund at Civis Bank branches in Church Hill, Rogersville, and Sneedville.
- Checks or certified checks can be mailed to Church Hill Rescue Squad, PO Box 704, Church Hill, TN 37642 to be deposited into the reward fund account.
The money will stay available in reward fund account until Dec. 31. If no credible leads or tips are given that lead to the recovery of Summer Wells, these funds will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center.
Authorities ask anyone with information about the Summer Wells disappearance to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
A Candlelight Vigil for Summer Wells will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Crockett Springs Park in Rogersville.