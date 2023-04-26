About 70 representatives of Greene County industries and businesses attended an Employer Summit on Substance Use Wednesday at the General Morgan Inn & Conference Center.
The event was presented by the Greene County Anti-Drug Coalition, the Greene County Partnership and the United Way of Greene County.
Speakers emphasized hiring those in recovery can benefit both employers and employees.
“We think we have lots of good information to share,” said Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr., moderator at the summit. Bailey is also involved in the anti-drug coalition and Greene County Recovery Court.
Employers can benefit in several ways, said Casey M. Carringer, director of clinical engagement at Ballad Health.
They will hire workers who display “increased gratitude” for their jobs.
Once an individual enters recovery, “they become committed to regaining the life they lost” and employment is an important part of that process, she said.
Employees have a “new, healthy sense of purpose” and employment assists by keeping them busy and engaged.
Employees get “healthy socialization” opportunities by being able to interact with others “in healthy circles of life,” Carringer said.
Being hired inspires “confidence, loyalty and dedication” in an employee by helping to restore lost confidence.
“As an employer, because you have bettered this individual’s life, they dedicate themselves to bettering the company,” Carringer said. “You are gaining somebody so much more than a job when you hire somebody in recovery.”
Employers may also be eligible to receive a Work Opportunity Tax Credit for hiring individuals with felony backgrounds.
Carringer spoke about having a “recovery-ready workplace” that expands workplace opportunities for those in or seeking recovery.
She said one resource for those with substance use disorder, or SUD, is Ballad Health’s PEERhealth program, which has certified peer recovery specialists who have experienced substance use issues and mental health challenges in their lives.
“It’s an inclusive program for people in recovery,” Carringer said.
SUD “is a workplace problem,” she said, but added that rehabilitation works. Being a “recovery ready workplace” expands employer possibilities, she said.
“I want you to remember SUD is a treatable condition,” Carringer said.
Hiring someone with SUD opens “a totally untapped pipeline of employees who are grateful and committed to being employed,” she said.
Dr. Robert Pack, director of the East Tennessee State University Addiction Science Center and co-director of the Opioids Research Consortium of Central Appalachia, was keynote speaker.
Pack, a professor of community and behavioral health at the ETSU College of Public Health, offered a definition of recovery on an overhead projection he said best fits the process: “Recovery is an individualized, intentional, dynamic and relational process involving sustained efforts to improve wellness.”
He said that about 10% of adults in the U.S. are in recovery.
“Part of our mission is to demystify the process of recovery,” Pack said.
He described different treatments for opioid use disorder, alcohol and stimulant addiction and described the “Recovery Ecosystem Assets in Northeast Tennessee” that those with SUD and employers can turn to.
Recovery “is a journey” and employment supports health, home life, a sense of purpose and identification with the community at large, he said.
Purpose in recovery “is greatly enhanced by employment,” Pack said.
Participants in the summit were presented with resources to explore and left by Pack with four things to consider:
- Recovery from substance use disorder “is not just possible, but probable.”
- The self-sustaining recovery “ecosystem” includes both program-based treatment and ongoing sustainment of recovery.
- Employing people in recovery “is important for their recovery and your business.”
- Recovery “is dynamic and individual,” so focus “on what works for the person with the substance abuse disorder,” Pack said.
Kristina Peters, of the Caring Workplace Rural Opportunities Initiative, said that 75% of individuals with addiction or substance abuse disorders are already in the workforce.
Also speaking at the summit were Meagan Sturm, of the Ballad Health Strong Futures program; and Tyler Kelley, director of Greene County Recovery Court.
Employment is one condition of the demanding Recovery Court program.
“My participants take pride in recovery and they take pride in how they present themselves in the workforce,” Kelley said. “It’s good to see them get recognized for something.”
Different resources for employers were shared at the event. Information was presented on substance use and the workplace, including medically assisted treatment and resources from organizations offering “supported second-chance employment,” according to the anti-drug coalition.