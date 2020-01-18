Sun Announces Online Contest Winner

Karen Hardin is the winner of The Greeneville Sun’s “Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes,” hamming it up here with Sun Ad Director Artie Wehenkel (left) and Online Director Brian Cutshall. Hardin won a three-day, two-night getaway at her choice of hundreds of vacation destinations. For 14 days through New Year’s Eve, contest entrants could input a different daily codeword onto the Sun’s contest website for additional chances to win in the random drawing. Wehenkel said more Greeneville Sun contests would follow in 2020.

 Sun Photo By Cameron Judd

