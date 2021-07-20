The Greeneville Sun will host its second Career Expo 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday at Eastview Recreation Center, 456 E. Bernard Ave.
Nearly two dozen employers with available positions are expected to have a presence at the job fair. They include manufacturers, nonprofit agencies, health care providers and the military.
Many employers have found it difficult to fill all the jobs they have available as the economy rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. Some employers, including some of those who will be represented at the job fair Thursday, are offering incentives including sign-on and retention bonuses to attract job seekers.
The Sun hosted its first job fair in June, just a few days before Tennessee stopped providing expanded unemployment benefits made available by the federal government during the pandemic.