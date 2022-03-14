Sun Print Edition Running Late Mar 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Due to mechanical issues, the printing of The Greeneville Sun Monday edition is running about 3 1/2 hours late. Subscribers can access the e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition, at www.greenevillesun.com . Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Former Farmer's Livestock Market Under New Ownership Greene County Residents React To Rising Gas Prices County Committee Backs GLPS Over Comcast In Broadband Effort 3 Of 5 Surviving ‘Merrill’s Marauders’ Attend Premiere Of Documentary On WWII Unit Library Book Pre-Sale Planned For Weekend Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.