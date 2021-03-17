Readers of The Greenville Sun can participate in a national NCAA college basketball tournament contest with a top prize of $1 million.
To take part in the Second Street Men’s College Basketball Tournament Contest, go to http://greenevillesun.collegehoops.upickem.net . Rules, instructions and a fillable bracket can be found on that site, along with a list of prizes.
Participants can compete in a full 64-team contest by completing a full bracket before games begin Friday. They can also play contests using a 16-team bracket and four-team bracket.
Local and national winners of each round in the 64-team contest will be listed on the website along with a leaderboard listing national leaders as well as those playing through The Greeneville Sun’s site.