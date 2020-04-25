The Greeneville Sun won 13 awards in the annual Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors competition for work produced in 2019, the organization announced Friday.
The AP competition, which received more than 840 entries, is sponsored by Middle Tennessee State University’s School of Journalism and Strategic Media and aims to “honor the best in professional and college journalism,” the organization said in the announcement.
The Sun’s entries in categories spanning writing, reporting, photography, videography and multimedia use competed with those submitted by newspapers with circulations up to 15,000, including papers in Athens, Cleveland, Cookeville, Crossville, Dyersburg, McMinnville, Mufressboro, Oak Ridge, Paris, Sevierville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma and Union City.
The Sun’s awards include five first-place recognitions and a sweep of the multimedia category. Individual winners:
Director of Online Operations Brian Cutshall won first place in spot news photography for “Battling The Cold,” second place in feature photography for “Rockin’ Into The Night” and third place in videos for “Emotional ‘Last’ Meeting After 1949 Murder.”
Cutshall and reporter Ken Little teamed up to win first place in the multimedia category for “Rains, Floods Batter Greene County.”
Former editor Michael Reneau won second place in the multimedia category for “Company Asks To Renew Water Permit” and third place in multimedia for “No Jail Time, But Bryant, Courts Have Tussled Over Debt.”
Little also won second place in daily deadline reporting for “Resident Recalls Arson At Home” and third place in daily deadline reporting for “Firefighters Surrounded By Flames.”
Editor Scott Jenkins won first place in editorial writing and first place in feature photography for “Fall Flurries.”
Assistant Sports Editor Tate Russell won first place in sports photography for “Go Team Go!”
Lifestyles Editor Lorelei Goff won second place in business writing for “Hemp Growers Optimistic, Uncertain.”
Sports Editor Sam Bundy won third place in sports-outdoors for “Bundy’s Best!”
The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing thousands of U.S. media organizations.