Reader Nan Anderson shared this photo she took Thursday night of the supermoon rising over Greeneville. She took the photo around 10:30 p.m. at Shiloh Road Presbyterian Church. A supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the body’s closest point in its orbit around the earth. This moon, also called a Flower Moon because it arrives as flowers are blooming, will be the final one for 2020, according to NASA. The Greeneville Sun welcomes photos from readers and shares many on the “Best Shots” page in the Saturday Weekender section. Send your digital photos to production@greenevillesun.com. See the Best Shots page for more details.