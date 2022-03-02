Supply chain issues have set the timeline for the Depot Street revitalization project behind by about two months.
Representatives from Vaughn & Melton, the company leading the project, informed the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the delay at the board’s meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“Waterline, waterline fittings, storm drain materials, rebar have all had supply chain issues,” Tony Roe, construction engineering and inspection manager of the project, told the board.
All these supply issues have put various aspects of the project behind schedule.
Weather also contributed, as heavy rains last week delayed work on the culvert over Richland Creek due to water volumes overwhelming the water pump diversion system.
A shipment of stormwater pipe that was supposed to be delivered this week has also been delayed, according to Vaughn & Melton representatives.
The entire Depot Street revitalization project was initially projected to be completed by June 2023. That completion date may now be closer to August 2023.
However, Vaughn & Melton representatives stressed they will try to make up time where they can in an effort to finish the project as close to on-schedule as possible.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels said he was understanding of the delays.
“That is just something that we just can’t do anything about really,” Daniels said.
However, the board received positive news about the project as well.
Vaughn & Melton Engagement Specialist Zack Levine informed that board that one side of the culvert over Richland Creek had been completed, and work on the other side had begun.
“This is still a process, but we are a good ways into this part of the project,” Levine told the board.
Levine explained that the culvert is being completed in two phases so that workers, equipment, and materials can cross over the creek quickly and efficiently as work progresses.
Crews have also excavated a section on Depot Street to install the first pieces of stormwater drain system piping on Wednesday.
Roe also reported that almost every business has taken a fire line tap on Depot Street in a timely fashion, and a couple more may be put in soon.
Greeneville Aldermen Tim Teague was complimentary of Roe and the work that has been accomplished on Depot Street.
“I think everything’s gone well. I really ought to pat you on the back, Tony. You’ve done a good job,” Teague said.
Levine also told the board that Vaughn & Melton will work to amplify the Greene County Partnership’s Easter event downtown as well as putting on its own event downtown the week before Easter.
The events are meant to bring people into downtown to help support local businesses while Depot Street construction continues.
“We are working to get out to businesses to promote them more,” Levine said. “In general, feedback on the project has been positive with excitement that things are underway and things are moving forward.”
Roe said that he is optimistic that crews will have completed work on the culvert in time for that part of Depot Street to be utilized during the annual Iris Festival in May.
Roe warned the board that things will get crowded on Depot Street when crews begin heavy excavation and start placing the largest portions of the reinforced concrete storm drainage system in the coming weeks.
“We will be taking up most of the street,” Roe said.
“Well, there will be a lot of places to hide Easter eggs,” Teague said.