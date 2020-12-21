The Tennessee Supreme Court ruled last week that defendants in the “Sullivan Baby Doe” and similar lawsuits can be sued for damages by infants harmed by their mothers’ use of opioids under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act.
The court also ruled that district attorneys general who individually sued the pharmaceutical opioid companies on behalf of their districts did not have standing to sue under the DDLA.
Prescription opioid manufacturers Endo Health Solutions Inc., Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. remain as defendants in lawsuits filed by Tennessee district attorneys general.
The “Sullivan Baby Doe” lawsuit, named for a baby born addicted to opiates in 2015 at Holston Valley Medical Center, was filed in June 2017. It spurred similar lawsuits filed by district attorneys general in other Tennessee counties, including a 2017 civil action filed by seven district attorneys general representing Campbell, Cocke and other counties referenced in the Supreme Court ruling.
Plaintiffs in the Sullivan Baby Doe case include 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, 2nd Judicial District Attorney General Barry Staubus, and 1st Judicial District Attorney General Kenneth Baldwin. Armstrong’s district includes Greene County, which had 19 reported drug-related overdose deaths in 2019.
The central claim in the Campbell County and Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuits is that if a company engages in activities that facilitate over-prescription and diversion, it can be identified as a drug dealer under Tennessee’s Drug Dealer Liability Act and held accountable for its actions.
Armstrong wrote Thursday in an email that the premise of the civil action was reaffirmed by the state Supreme Court ruling.
RULING REAFFIRMS LIABILITY
The ruling shows “big pharma can be held liable under the Drug Dealer Liability Act,” Armstrong wrote.
“The ruling says the district attorneys may represent counties in pursuing claims under the act but cannot be the plaintiffs themselves. There is a path forward in this litigation and my attorneys and I will continue to pursue remedies that will provide the resources to counties and cities within the 3rd Judicial District to address the addiction issues to which big pharma has been a major contributor,” Armstrong wrote.
The state Supreme Court ruled on a case filed by 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler in Campbell County Circuit Court that makes similar allegations about the role pharmaceutical companies play in the opioid epidemic.
“The lawsuit was brought under the Tennessee Drug Dealer Liability Act. In passing this law, the legislature declared that the sale and use of illegal drugs affects every community in the country and takes a substantial toll on society. This act allows a person or company that knowingly participates in the illegal drug market to be sued for injuries caused by illegal drug use,” the ruling says.
The state legislature found that civil lawsuits “were a viable way to compensate those who have suffered harm from the illegal drug market at the expense of those who have engaged in it.”
The DDLA “allows family members of illegal drug users, including babies exposed to illegal drugs in utero, those who have expended resources on behalf of an illegal drug user, and those who have been injured by the actions of an illegal drug user, to sue a party that knowingly participates in the illegal drug market in Tennessee,” the ruling says.
In response to the statewide opioid crisis, seven district attorneys general including Effler and two unnamed children identified as “Baby Doe plaintiffs” sued the drug companies under the DDLA. The ruling, written on behalf of the state Supreme Court by Justice Sharon G. Lee, states the district attorneys general claimed “that the epidemic of illegal opioid use had damaged the communities in their districts, and the Baby Doe plaintiffs claimed that they were harmed by exposure to opioids in utero.”
“They alleged that the drug companies knowingly participated in the illegal drug market by intentionally flooding East Tennessee communities with prescription opioids, leading to widespread addiction and diversion of the opioids into the black market,” Lee wrote.
The lawsuits include “detailed allegations of intentional conduct by the drug companies to fuel the demand for opioids in the illegal drug market and to oversupply the market to meet that demand.”
Plaintiffs in the suit referenced by Lee and the Sullivan Baby Doe case allege the drug companies “deceptively and aggressively” marketed opioid medications, “encouraged doctors to prescribe and even over-prescribe opioids,” and oversupplied opioids to East Tennessee communities.
The plaintiffs claimed that the drug companies “saw signs of illegal diversion and knew opioids were being distributed without a prescription, which made them illegal drugs. The plaintiffs also claimed the drug companies knew unscrupulous doctors and ‘pill mills’ would illegally distribute the drugs,” the ruling says.
Producer defendants in the lawsuit included prescription opioid makers Purdue Pharma, Mallinckrodt, The Purdue Frederick Company, and Endo.
Purdue Pharma declared bankruptcy in 2019 as part of a nationwide action to settle thousands of cases that followed the lead of the local 2017 Baby Doe lawsuit, one of the first of its kind in the U.S. to represent a baby who was born drug-dependent, said J. Gerard Stranch IV, managing partner of Branstetter, Stranch & Jennings, a Nashville law firm that represents the district attorneys general.
Mallinckrodt filed for bankruptcy protection in October for reasons similar to Purdue Pharma.
Additional defendants in the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit include Center Pointe Medical Clinic, LLC, a now-closed Kingsport office suspected of serving as a pill mill, two convicted opioid dealers, and a doctor convicted of medical fraud, Abdelrahman Mohamed. Center Pointe Medical closed in 2018, and Mohamed surrendered his medical license the same year.
The drug companies moved to dismiss the suit, contending that the DDLA did not apply to them and that the district attorneys did not have standing to sue under the act. A Campbell County Circuit Court chancellor dismissed the suit. The state Court of Appeals reversed the ruling, holding that if the allegations against the drug companies were true, the drug companies could be held liable under the DDLA and that the district attorneys general could sue under the law.
The unanimous Tennessee Supreme Court opinion held that district attorneys general “had no statutory right to bring suit under the Act.”
It says the law specifically identifies those who can file a lawsuit, “which does not include district attorneys general suing as individual plaintiffs on behalf of their districts.”
Evidentiary hearings and the discovery process continues. The COVID-19 pandemic and other factors have caused a Sullivan County Circuit Court jury trial to be continued several times, including the most recent trial date in September. A jury trial date has not been reset.
Lee wrote on behalf of the Supreme Court that at this stage in the litigation, “when ruling on a motion to dismiss, the Baby Doe plaintiffs’ factual allegations against the drug companies must be taken as true.”
“Under that standard, the court held that the drug companies could be held liable under the act if the Baby Doe plaintiffs could prove to a jury by clear and convincing evidence that the drug companies intentionally participated in the illegal drug market as defined in the act,” the opinion states.
The drug companies argued that they were not the type of “drug dealers” the state legislature meant to target with the law. Lee, on behalf of the court, wrote that the drug companies could not “invoke their status as otherwise lawful companies to avoid civil liability” for allegedly intentionally flooding East Tennessee communities “with highly addictive opioids they knew would be sold in the illegal drug market.”
LOCAL LAWSUIT OBJECTIVES
Armstrong had three objectives when the Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit was filed in 2017.
“One was to stop the flood of opioids into my district. We have seen a substantial reduction in the flow of prescription opioids over the last two years,” he wrote.
“Secondly, I wanted to hold the drug companies and others responsible for their part in the opioid epidemic. To that end, two of the three companies we sued have filed bankruptcy and one has pled guilty to criminal charges acknowledging their part in this crisis,” Armstrong wrote.
The two “pill mills” named in the lawsuit have closed and the doctor supervising one of them was convicted in federal court and sent to federal prison.
“Thirdly, I wanted to bring resources back to local governments to help combat the problems caused by the opioid epidemic. I will continue the fight,” Armstrong wrote.
Of key importance “is that resources come back to local governments.”
“Anyone familiar with the tobacco settlement reached years ago knows the resources never made their way back to local communities. I will continue to fight to make sure that doesn’t happen again,” Armstrong wrote.
Staubus has characterized Sullivan County, and by extension other Northeast Tennessee counties, as “ground zero” in the opioid addiction crises.
Stranch is also part of a five-member team of lawyers representing the “negotiating class” in an Ohio-based federal court case that includes plaintiffs from municipalities across the U.S. in nearly 2,300 lawsuits brought against prescription opioid manufacturers.
Stranch wrote Friday in an email that the Tennessee Supreme Court ruling “affirms our longtime assertion that the Drug Dealer Liability Act applies to anyone who knowingly participates in an illegal drug market, regardless of whether they operate out of a back alley or a corporate boardroom.”
“By its decision, the court has helped ensure that the opioid producers who flooded our communities with pills will face a jury of citizens where they will have to explain their reprehensible conduct,” Stranch wrote.
“For many years, these companies have attempted to avoid such an outcome by trying to split hairs with every conceivable procedural question. While this ruling adds another round of paperwork to the process, cities and counties have already begun ratifying their involvement and support of this suit,” he wrote.
Stranch referred to the groundbreaking Sullivan Baby Doe lawsuit.
“Since 2017, dozens of municipalities have stood shoulder to shoulder with us in the collective effort to defend families, neighbors and friends from harm, and we remain confident that together, we will hold these companies accountable for their role in the ongoing epidemic. As soon as the current pandemic allows jury trials to resume, we expect to present this case to a jury and see judgment imposed on the remaining defendants,” Stranch wrote.
To read the opinion of the Court in Effler, et al. v. Purdue Pharma L.P., et al., visit the Opinions section of tncourts.gov.