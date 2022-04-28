The driver of a car being questioned late Wednesday outside the Quick Stop Market at 6736 W. Andrew Johnson Highway by sheriff’s deputies pulled away from a gas pump and fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
A Honda sedan at a gas pump was recognized as the same car that fled from deputies several weeks earlier. Deputies approached the car about 11:10 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver’s side of the vehicle was approached as a passenger was pumping gas, Deputy Carson Becker said in a report.
The driver was told to get out of the car, and motioned toward the door handle “when he slammed it into drive and took off,” nearly running over two deputies, the report said.
A pursuit began that exceeded 100 mph on the 107 Bypass, Midway Road, McDonald Road, Sinking Springs Road and Little Warrensburg Road before the car continued into Cocke County.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol were notified.
The car was last seen by Greene County deputies on Bewleys Chapel Road. The pursuit was terminated for safety reasons.
A suspect is named in the report. Arrest warrants will be taken out for felony evading arrest and driving on a suspended license.