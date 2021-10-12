A man sought in Washington County in connection with a shooting incident was taken into custody Monday afternoon by the Mosheim Police Department.
Jonathan Scott Mitchum, 30, was charged by Mosheim police with two counts of assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, evading arrest, resisting arrest, possession of a Schedule II drug-methamphetamine for resale, possession of a Schedule II drug-hydrocodone for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chief Dustin Jeffers said that the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested that Mosheim police check an address at 61 Hillcrest Drive.
Officers went to the address and saw a man and woman in a parked car. The man was identified as Mitchum, who told police he was on probation for prior drug-related offenses, Jeffers said.
A pat-down search of Mitchum turned up a set of brass knuckles. While attempting to take Mitchum into custody, he pulled away and ran from officers on foot.
During the ensuing foot chase, Mitchum allegedly tossed a weight bench toward officers. He was followed into a wooded area, where a Taser was used to subdue him. A physical altercation ensued and Mitchum allegedly struck an officer in the head before being taken into custody.
A backpack and “fanny pack” thrown into the woods by Mitchum were searched. Found were more than eight grams of suspected methamphetamine, eight hydrocodone pills, a glass pipe with white residue, a cut straw, digital scales and plastic bags used to package drugs.
Mitchum was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Washington County charges are also pending. Mitchum listed an address on Old Snapps Ferry Road in 2020.