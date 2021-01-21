Authorities are seeking a man they say was involved in a home invasion late Wednesday during which a resident was shot.
Andrew Ryan Dinsmore, 38, is wanted on charges that include aggravated assault, especially aggravated burglary and especially aggravated robbery.
The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in his home at 995 House Road, sheriff’s Deputy James Crum said in a report.
Victim Joshua R. Murray told deputies that a suspect named in the report and another man he does not know entered his house in the Sunnyside community.
The man whose name Murray doesn’t know shot him in the leg “with what appeared to be a shotgun or a rifle,” the report said.
Deputies found Murray in a bedroom bleeding from the leg.
Murray, 36, was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not immediately available Thursday.
Deputies found four .22 caliber shell casings on the floor in the house and one .22 caliber bullet lodged in the floor.
Several witnesses told investigators that Murray had phoned them and told them he had been shot. A neighbor told deputies that he heard gunshots “and came outside and saw what appeared to be a gold or silver Honda or Nissan that was leaving the scene,” the report said.
Forcible entry was made to the house through a rear door, the report said.
The sheriff’s department Criminal Investigations Department was called in.
A Hi-Point Firearms pistol, a digital video recorder and other evidence relevant to the investigation was collected by CID detectives. An investigation continues.
Anyone with information on Dinsmore's location can call 911. The sheriff’s department hotline can be reached by a text message or by calling 423-972-7000.
To reach lead investigator Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys, call 423-798-1800 or email chumphreys@greenetnso.org.