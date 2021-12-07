A suspect is sought by sheriff’s deputies in connection with a reported stabbing about 11:20 p.m. Monday at a house in the 5500 block of Houston Valley Road.
The victim told deputies the female suspect named in a report “was talking out of her head and not making sense” when she lunged at him with a pocket knife. The victim attempted to fend off the attack but was stabbed in the upper right arm area, Deputy Brandon Baskette said in a report.
County 911 was called and the victim was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.
The victim and suspect were previously involved in a relationship, the report said. The victim’s condition was not available Tuesday morning.
The stabbing remains under investigation.