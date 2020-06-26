Greeneville police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of a man about 1 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Locust Street.
Police and Greene County-Greeneville 911 paramedics responded to an address on Locust Street and spoke with the 31-year-old victim before he was taken to Johnson City Medical Center.
The shooting victim, of East Fork Road, told police he went to visit a relative and did not know who shot him.
Others at the scene were also interviewed by police.
“No other credible statements were given,” the report said.
Information given to 911 stated the victim was shot in the side.
The condition of the victim, whose injury was characterized as major in the report, was not available Friday.